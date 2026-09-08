Laguna Elementary parents unite to fight school closure

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Parents at Laguna Elementary School in Scottsdale are organizing to fight a potential closure as the school board prepares to vote next month.

The Scottsdale Unified School District is considering three different options for closing schools in north Scottsdale because of declining enrollment. The schools under consideration are Laguna, Redfield, Copper Ridge, and Desert Canyon.

Laguna is the only school listed in all three options.

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Parent Christen Picolla said the urgency of the moment is driving families to act.

"We're really in this spot where in October they are going to do voting. So it's really the most serious time. More serious than ever right now," Picolla said.

Parents have created a website to help organize ahead of crucial school board meetings, offering tips on how families can make their voices heard.

"It's possibly thousands of kids and families that are going to be impacted by these decisions, and it's a big deal," Picolla said.

Laguna PTO President Kate Russo said the community has rallied around the coordinated strategy.

"We have come together to really send messages to the board," she said.

Parents plan to arrive early to school board meetings and wear their school T-shirts. The group is also advising parents to be respectful of families from other schools facing closure.

"The mood is positive," Russo said.

Russo is hoping a large turnout will send a strong message to the board. The effort comes at a significant moment in the school's history — Laguna Elementary celebrates its 40th anniversary next year, and parents hope keeping the school open will be their biggest reason to celebrate.

The school board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on school closures on Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at Desert Mountain High School's auditorium (12575 E. Via Linda).

The board could make a decision as early as Oct. 6.

Scottsdale Unified School District Superintendent Scott Menzel has said a decision could also happen later in October if the board has lots of questions.

“There will be many opportunities for people to weigh in and express their opinion,” Menzel said at a recent board meeting.

He also cautioned board members that the decision to close any school will be a a difficult decision.

The three options under consideration include:

