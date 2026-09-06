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2 wounded in early morning shooting in Scottsdale

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SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Two people were wounded and a person was detained in a shooting in Scottsdale early Sunday morning.

At around 1:15 a.m., Scottsdale police officers were called an area near Saddlebag Trail and Camelback Road due to reports of gunshots.

Officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Scottsdale police confirmed one person was detained for questioning, but no arrests have been made.

As of 7:30 a.m., Camelback Road was closed in both directions between Buckboard Trail and Civic Center Plaza.

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