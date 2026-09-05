4 people in critical condition after crash

PHOENIX — A two-car crash near the intersection of 59th Avenue and Thomas Road has left multiple people in critical condition Friday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police say crews were dispatched around 9 p.m. after reports of a two-car crash.

Firefighters located five patients who were transported to the hospital.

Three men and one woman are in critical condition. One teenage male is in stable condition.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with the latest information.