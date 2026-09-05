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Water safety tips for families heading to the lake or pool this holiday weekend

Karen Cohn, co-founder of The ZAC Foundation, wants families to check drain covers and follow the A-B-C-D-E's of water safety.
ABC15 spoke with Karen Cohn, co-founder of The Zac Foundation, about why families need to be extra vigilant around water.
Co-founder of The Zac Foundation gives water safety message this Labor Day weekend
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PHOENIX — With the holiday weekend approaching and temperatures still high across Arizona, water safety advocates are urging families to take precautions before heading to the pool or lake. Karen Cohn, co-founder of The ZAC Foundation, lost her 6-year-old son, Zachary, in a pool drain entrapment in their backyard swimming pool. She now wants every family to check that their own drain covers are properly installed and to practice the A-B-C-D-E's of water safety:

  • A — Adult supervision
  • B — Barriers
  • C — Classes
  • D — Drain safety
  • E — Remembering water is everywhere

You can watch Karen's interview in the video player above.

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