Water safety tips for families heading to the lake or pool this holiday weekend

PHOENIX — With the holiday weekend approaching and temperatures still high across Arizona, water safety advocates are urging families to take precautions before heading to the pool or lake. Karen Cohn, co-founder of The ZAC Foundation, lost her 6-year-old son, Zachary, in a pool drain entrapment in their backyard swimming pool. She now wants every family to check that their own drain covers are properly installed and to practice the A-B-C-D-E's of water safety:
- A — Adult supervision
- B — Barriers
- C — Classes
- D — Drain safety
- E — Remembering water is everywhere
You can watch Karen's interview in the video player above.
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