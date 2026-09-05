Water safety tips for families heading to the lake or pool this holiday weekend

PHOENIX — With the holiday weekend approaching and temperatures still high across Arizona, water safety advocates are urging families to take precautions before heading to the pool or lake. Karen Cohn, co-founder of The ZAC Foundation, lost her 6-year-old son, Zachary, in a pool drain entrapment in their backyard swimming pool. She now wants every family to check that their own drain covers are properly installed and to practice the A-B-C-D-E's of water safety:

A — Adult supervision

B — Barriers

C — Classes

D — Drain safety

E — Remembering water is everywhere

You can watch Karen's interview in the video player above.