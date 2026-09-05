Surprise residents frustrated as decade-old pothole problem remains unresolved

SURPISE, AZ — Two years after residents raised concerns about deteriorating potholes along a rural road in Surprise, the roadway remains in poor condition, and neighbors say they are still waiting for someone to take responsibility for repairs.

Along 178th Avenue near Deer Valley Road, what were once potholes have grown into large depressions that residents say have become increasingly difficult to avoid.

“We have to, swerve around the potholes so they don't get bigger,” said resident Irma Aranda.

Aranda has lived along the roadway for 24 years and said the problem first began roughly a decade ago.

Since then, she says conditions have steadily worsened.

“It's very frustrating, especially not knowing how we can get this street fixed,” Aranda said.

Neighbor Brett Wray, who drivers on the road frequently, shares the concern.

“They've been there since I've moved in here years ago, and they've just gotten worse,” Wray said.

The issue highlights an ongoing dispute over who is responsible for maintaining the roadway.

When the problem was first reported two years ago, Maricopa County told ABC15 that the road falls within Surprise city limits. The city, however, said portions of 178th Avenue are privately owned.

According to city officials, the ownership situation complicates repairs because Surprise does not control all of the right-of-way needed to undertake roadway improvements.

Without ownership of the entire corridor, the city says it cannot simply move forward with repairs.

That explanation has done little to ease residents' frustration.

Many point to recently improved roads nearby and question why their section of roadway continues to be overlooked.

“It just kind of seems like the roadways here are an afterthought,” Wray said.

Seeking additional answers, ABC15 asked the City of Surprise for more information about who owns the disputed sections of 178th Avenue and what steps, if any, are being taken to resolve the issue.

City officials said they are still looking into it.

In the meantime, residents remain stuck navigating around the damaged pavement each day, hoping either the city, county or private property owners can eventually reach a solution.

For now, drivers continue weaving around the potholes as vehicles pass through the area.

“One of the two agencies can just get out there and fill the potholes as a show of respect to residents or something, you know,” Wray said.

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