Driver arrested in Scottsdale crash that killed his 21-year-old passenger

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – A driver was arrested following a vehicle crash on a Scottsdale street on Sunday that killed his passenger, according to Scottsdale Police Department officials.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 2:40 a.m. at Drinkwater Boulevard and Civic Center Plaza, police stated.

According to police, 21-year-old Ahmed Adel Al-Hassainy was driving his vehicle northbound on Drinkwater Boulevard when “it left the roadway and collided with a utility pole near Civic Center Plaza.”

The passenger, 21-year-old Mario Gonzalez, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Al-Hassainy was treated for unspecified injuries at a hospital but was arrested after his treatment. He was booked into Scottsdale jail on one count of manslaughter, police said.

While the incident is still under investigation, police believe alcohol consumption and speed were contributing factors in the crash.

Police added, “Detectives are awaiting lab results and further analysis of the vehicle evidence before submitting any charges to the county attorney.”