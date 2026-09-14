Scottsdale man, 80, arrested after shooting door-to-door solicitor in the back, police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale man is facing felony charges after police say he shot a door-to-door solicitor in the back following a confrontation in a private community Sunday afternoon.

Scottsdale Police arrested 80-year-old Patrick Joseph McBride in connection with the shooting, which occurred just after 4 p.m. near Pima and Black Mountain roads.

Officers responded to the area after receiving reports of a shooting and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently listed in stable condition.

Detectives learned the victim was working door-to-door when he encountered McBride at his residence. McBride confronted the victim about being in the private community. Police say the victim left McBride's residence but remained in the neighborhood.

McBride later encountered the victim again in the neighborhood. During that second encounter, police say McBride was armed with a handgun. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back.

McBride remained at the scene and was detained by responding officers. Detectives with the Scottsdale Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit responded and took over the investigation.

McBride was arrested and booked on the following charges:

Aggravated assault, serious physical injury

Disorderly conduct involving a weapon

Police say there are no outstanding suspects and the incident is believed to be isolated, with no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation remains ongoing.