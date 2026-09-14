Peoria parents arrested after child found unresponsive inside a vehicle on Sunday afternoon

PEORIA, AZ — A Peoria couple is facing negligent homicide and child abuse charges after a 5-year-old boy was found unresponsive inside a vehicle at a residence and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

At around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Peoria Police responded to a home near 69th Avenue and Mariposa Grande Lane after receiving reports of a child found unresponsive inside a vehicle.

Officials say family members removed the child from the vehicle and began administering CPR.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation determined the family arrived at home from church at about 1 p.m. At around 3:45 p.m. the family realized the child was missing and began searching for him. His mother located him unresponsive in the family vehicle and called 911.

Officials announced that the child's parents, Mihail Sabo and Anca Sabo, were arrested and booked on charges of negligent homicide and child abuse.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.