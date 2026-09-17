Two teens arrested after 10-year-old girl shot in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Casa Grande police have arrested two teenage boys and are searching for a third suspect after a 10-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder Monday night near the Casa Grande Union High School District Office.

Officers responded to a shooting just before 7 p.m. Monday in front of the district office. A short time later, officers found the girl at a nearby convenience store with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and has since been released.

By Wednesday, detectives had identified three suspects using witness statements, community video, and footage from the department's Safe City technology.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, were arrested. Police identify both as shooters. They face several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and minor in possession of firearms.

Detectives are now searching for 18-year-old Francisco Solano Jr. Police warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Casa Grande Police Chief Mark McCrory credited the evidence gathered in the case, saying in part in a statement:

"The reckless discharge of firearms in our community puts innocent lives at risk."

Casa Grande police released surveillance video earlier this week asking the public to help identify people seen near the shooting.

Neighbor Esteban Balderrama said the shooting was deeply troubling.

"No people allowed to shoot a little girl like that, so that's messed up," Balderrama said.

Parents in the area said the incident is difficult to process, particularly given the ages of those involved.

"I think it's sad. She was young," parent Breanna Sanchez said.

Parent Ara Celli Valdez said the shooting raised concerns about how young people are accessing firearms.

"Worried and afraid. You know, I wouldn't want that to happen to my kids. You know, let alone other kids," Valdez said. "That just makes me a little concerned. How, like, you know, kids can like get access to guns like that. That's honestly kind of scary."

Other parents said they are keeping the girl and her family in their thoughts as she recovers.

"I hope you know they can recover mentally," Valdez said.

"I'm glad that she's okay, that she's getting through it," parent Cayden Plaisted said. "But it's gonna be tough."

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