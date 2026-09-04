Beef prices are up more than 12% this Labor Day weekend — here are some tips to keep your grocery bill down

PHOENIX — Beef prices are up more than 12% — here are some tips to keep your grocery bill down

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, ground beef is now $6.89 per pound — 60 cents more than this time last year and over a dollar more compared to two years ago.

Experts say part of the reason for the rise is a diminishing supply of cattle, driven in part by recent droughts limiting what cows eat. Higher fuel prices and fertilizer supply issues are also contributing to the problem. The Department of Justice is also expanding its investigation into grocery stores to examine why prices are so high.

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A butcher recently spoke with Scripps News Group and offered several recommendations for stretching your grocery budget:



Buy in bulk

Opt for less popular cuts

Get creative

Making kebabs on a skewer, for example, can make meat go a little further.

You can track local grocery prices here.