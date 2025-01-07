Looking for grocery deals? We're tracking food prices at Valley grocery stores

PHOENIX — Buying groceries can be a struggle for many of us as prices for simple items such as bread, eggs, and milk fluctuate.

That is why our Smart Shopper team is working to bring you the changing prices of grocery items from various stores around the Valley.

Each week, we're checking the prices at five Valley grocery spots, Bashas', Fry's, Safeway, Walmart and WinCo, looking specifically at a gallon of 2% Milk, a loaf of wheat bread, a 1-lb chicken breast, 1-lb of ground beef, a dozen white large eggs, and 12oz. toasted oats cereal.

Click on each tracked food price in the interactive chart below to see where you can save the most on what you need.

&lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/20629958/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" /&gt;

We're also following four Valley shoppers throughout the year as they hunt for the best prices and what tricks help them save.

SMART SHOPPER: Highlighting deals and ways for you to save money

Check out the historical grocery pricing data we've been tracking for Bashas' below.



&amp;amp;lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/21069771/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" /&amp;amp;gt;

Check out the historical grocery pricing data we've been tracking for Fry's below.



&amp;amp;lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/21069875/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" /&amp;amp;gt;

Check out the historical grocery pricing data we've been tracking for Safeway below.



&amp;amp;lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/21069978/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" /&amp;amp;gt;

Check out the historical grocery pricing data we've been tracking for Walmart below.



&amp;amp;lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/21069997/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" /&amp;amp;gt;

Check out the historical grocery pricing data we've been tracking for WinCo below.

