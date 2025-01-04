Meet the Smart Shoppers: ABC15 teams up with Valley residents in 2025 to explore savings at grocery stores

PHOENIX — Is your New Year’s resolution to save money? ABC15 hears you, and we are here to help make your hard-earned cash go further at a place we all visit: the grocery store.

Throughout 2025, ABC15 is following four Valley residents and their families as they look to stretch their dollar further at the grocery store and find unique ways to save money. It’s all part of a year-long series focused on food prices.

It’s a game for Steve Nececek — scouring the grocery apps each week. The Phoenix native says he’s something of a “Coupon King.”

“Twenty percent off on potatoes, 20% off of pears, 20% off of beef, 20% off of certain items like celery, cauliflower, artichoke,” Nemecek said, pointing out some of the savings personalized to meet his interests on the Bashas’ app.

In the old days, he used to break out the scissors and clip. Now he turns to the grocery apps and online ads.

“If you follow the coupon strategy and buy the things that are on sale, you're basically going to spend about 50% or maybe even 40% or 30% of what you would spend if you were paying full price,” he said.

Nemecek credits coupon cutting for empowering him to partially retire from his legal career. At 56, he’s now pursuing more of the hobbies like hiking, fishing and golf that he loves most.

“I was always a frugal shopper,” he said. “Everything I did was kind of towards an eye of early retirement.”

The fresh ingredients he finds on sale are transformed into favorites from his childhood. A cucumber salad was often a staple made by Nemecek’s mom, who he lost early last year.

“You know, it's like, part of mom,” he said.

Viola Lucero has her coupons in hand as she tackles to produce section.

“This is my heaven, right here,” Lucero said.

Lucero’s paradise: the produce. For her partner, it’s meat: coming in all shapes and sizes in a taco box on sale at Food City.

“I really love it, because it's got so many options for only $20, that's a huge savings,” Jesus Danielson said.

Despite differing tastebuds, the couple can agree on watching the wallet.

“This is going to last for over a week, at least!” Lucero said at check out.

It is something Lucero actually does for a living — helping Valley seniors on Medicaid find programs that will help them pay for healthy groceries.

“So I'm able to help people with nutrition assistance. And a lot of people just come into my office and I find ways to help them save money,” she said.

With her first grandchild due in April, Lucero, who lives with her pregnant daughter, is preparing her home for the baby’s arrival. Her savings strategy is all about coupon clipping.

“Look how cheap these avocados - four for one dollar. That's very inexpensive!” Lucero said, bookmarking one coupon.

Heading to a Fry’s store in Phoenix by bike, for Arizona transplant Leonidas Love, it’s all about physical activity, and seeking out those healthy foods that won’t break the bank.

Working as a DJ, he has lived all over the country and has been in the Laveen area for a little less than two years. Love says he does not mind grocery prices in Arizona compared to some other states.

“I think the food here is a lot cheaper,” Love said.

His emphasis on a healthy lifestyle came after a major health scare during the pandemic when he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

“I was a lot heavier,” he said. “That could have been it. It felt like that was it. I was literally thinking like, 'Okay, I'm about to call my mom, to call my dad, brother, kids.’”

After the hospitalization, he has since remained focused on keeping his weight down.

“Get your body right. If something happens, you can take care of yourself,” Love said.

Affordable, healthy choices are also a priority for Marzia Munari. Born in Italy, and a spaghetti lover, the Phoenix mom combines tradition with nutrition.

It is crucial for the caregiver, who looks after a 20-year-old daughter with Down Syndrome and her elderly mother. Both have diabetes.

“I try to make as healthy as possible meals for them so that they can get what they need,” Munari said.

Money is tight, and Munari regularly relies on the Desert Mission Food Bank to meet the family’s nutritional needs. Yet she hopes she will be able to save enough to mark a big event his year.

“My daughter is going to turn 21, so I think I wanted to take her to Las Vegas,” Munari said. “So I'm going to start saving now!”

From all corners of the Valley these shoppers are teaming up with ABC15 for the next year. From rewards programs to digital coupons, they all have different strategies to save money.

You’re invited to join us each week as we explore deals and discover new ways to shop smarter and save up for milestones in 2025. These Smart Shopper special reports will run every Wednesday at 6.

Each week, ABC15 is also tracking the costs of 6 top household commodities in our Smart Shopper: 6 at 6 segments.