Phoenix Children's wants you to "Step Up and Stop Cancer"

PHOENIX — Nine-year-old Luke Pabst from Kingman is the definition of strength.

For the past two years, Luke has bravely battled Leukemia - and with the help of his own strength, the love of his family, and the experts at Phoenix Children's, Luke is well on his way to full recovery and will receive his final chemotherapy treatment in October!

To honor and support kids like Luke, once again this year, Phoenix Children's is asking everyone to Step Up. Stop Cancer.

The money helps kids at Phoenix Children's Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders with a variety of services. All month long, you're being asked to donate - and your donation will be matched thanks to Sundt Construction who has partnered with the Phoenix Children's Foundation.

Phoenix Children's says programs that are funded by donations made all the difference for Luke on his health journey. These are programs like Child Life, art therapy, music therapy, the animal-assisted therapy (just to name a few of the many programs.)

To donate or to learn more, click here: