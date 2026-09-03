Queen Creek Unified teacher comes full circle, encourages students to get active

MESA, Ariz. (KNXV) — Second graders at Mountain Trail Academy in Mesa are moving, laughing, and learning — and it's all thanks to their energetic physical education teacher, Sadie Hilland.

For Sadie, movement has always been medicine.

Now in her second year teaching in the Queen Creek Unified School District, it all comes full circle for Sadie, who graduated from the district herself!

"Being able to come back is an amazing opportunity to shape the next generation of students," says Sadie. "I love them all so much. I love working with the community. It's great to serve something you've been a part of your whole life."

Before teaching, Sadie's life revolved nearly entirely around sports — softball in particular. She played center fielder at Scottsdale Community College before transferring to Arizona State University. She said that athletic background shapes how she approaches her classroom.

"Having the kids work together...I've always just wanted my kids to have fun. That's a way to define being active - having fun," she explains. "It's so important. We are not just running around. We play fun games and make them silly, but it's all about creating healthy habits. It's all about having them understand how to live a healthy life throughout their entire life,"

Sadie says.

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