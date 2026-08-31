The U.S. could be short thousands of veterinarians in the next few years

PEORIA —

If you are a pet owner, you may already be feeling it: There are not enough veterinarians, and experts warn the problem is only going to get worse.

According to a 2024 study commissioned by the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges, the U.S .will need 70,092 new veterinarians by 2032. Only about 52,926 students are expected to graduate from veterinary programs in that time — meeting just 76% of demand. That leaves the country potentially short about 17,000 vets in just the next few years.

Experts blame burnout, soaring student debt, and a pandemic pet boom that saw more people bring home animals during COVID-19.

Valarie Michael is one young adult choosing to pursue the field anyway. She recently completed a program at the Western Maricopa Education Center, known as West-MEC, that gave her hands-on experience at Vistancia Animal Hospital in Peoria.

"Ever since I was a little girl I loved animals," says Michael. I would tear up on the side of the road if I saw a cat."

For Michael, the pull toward veterinary medicine goes beyond pets.

"I've always had this connection. I'm really big into the livestock industry, so I have grown up showing animals. I delivered my own goat at home."

This Fall, Michael will head to Oklahoma State University to begin the path toward becoming a veterinarian. She says the length and difficulty of the journey is part of why so few pursue it.

"I think it takes a lot of effort. And no matter how smart you are, you realize even if you have perfect grades, if you go to school every day, it doesn't mean you have the determination. Even the top students at my school — they don't want to pursue eight years of college. So if you have that drive and you want to make it, then you go through that hard work and you become a veterinarian," Michael said.

For Michael, the reward makes every sacrifice worthwhile.

"It's been really important to me because I know I can help an animal that can't help themselves," Michael said.

Student loan help may be available

For those considering veterinary medicine, the federal government offers financial assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program. Qualifying veterinarians may have up to $40,000 in student loans, forgiven each year in exchange for working in designated high-priority areas.

In Arizona, those high-priority areas include parts of Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Mohave, Navajo, Pima, Pinal, and Yavapai counties.

For more information on eligibility and how the program works, visit: https://www.nifa.usda.gov/grants/programs/veterinary-medicine-loan-repayment-program

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