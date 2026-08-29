New foal born to Salt River wild horse herd

A new foal has been born to the Salt River wild horse herd, and the public gets to help name him.

The colt is 13 days old. Starting Saturday, the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group will hold a naming contest, giving the public 3 choices to vote on.

"We always name wild horses together with the public, and we give them 3 choices that fit with the name of the Dad and the Mom," Simone Netherlands, from the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, said.

The name options reflect the foal's family tree.

"Khan is because his Mom's name is Minnie, so it's kinda in the Disney theme, and then Thunder is because his Dad is 'Light Rain,'" Netherlands said.

The third option is "Hobbs," included as a thank-you to Gov. Katie Hobbs for pausing a planned downsizing of the herd.

The naming contest runs through Tuesday at 5 p.m. The public can cast their vote on the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group's Facebook page.