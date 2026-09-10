How to save money on sports gear and make your equipment last longer

PHOENIX — For Andrew Cheney, tennis is a family tradition. His parents introduced him to the sport, and now he's passing it down to all three of his kids.

"Actually when all three were born, I had Penn balls in the little baby crib," Cheney, of Scottsdale, Arizona, said.

With an entire family on the court, keeping track of gear is one way Cheney keeps costs in check.

"The can costs add up for a while, but we just, with the young ones, we make them keep track of the balls and pick them up," Cheney said.

Fellow Scottsdale tennis player Joshua Olivas agrees that tennis doesn't have to break the bank.

"I don't think it necessarily has to be an expensive sport. I think there's lots of avenues to get rackets for on sale, and to find good stuff at discount," Olivas said.

Once you have your gear, taking care of it can extend its life. Olivas keeps his equipment away from heat and direct sunlight.

"I keep it out of the sun. I bring my rackets and my balls in from in the car. I don't leave them in the heat," Olivas said.

Felix Schumann, Head Penn Racquet Sports Product Category Director, says that habit is especially important in extreme temperatures.

"I'd always recommend bringing your gear after playing inside in a room temperature controlled room, because there the product can really stay the best," Schumann said.

Heat is particularly hard on tennis balls, working its way from the inside out.

"Usually the core first starts to deteriorate, especially during the heat," Schumann said.

Schumann recommends storing tennis balls inside, in a cool, dry place, and avoiding leaving them in a hot car.

Penn is rolling out two new balls, including one built for longevity, with woven felt while retaining a durability-focused core.

"We have the Pro Penn Marathon+ ball, which is designed for durability," Schumann said.

The ball was released in July. The Pro Penn Infinity, a premium tournament ball, will soft launch in October.

For players just getting started, Schumann says top-of-the-line equipment isn't necessary.

"There's a wide variety of products you can first purchase, and especially with us with Head Penn, we offer some consumer-friendly options that you can get at a Target, a Walmart, a Dick's," Schumann said.

To save on playing costs, Schumann also recommends seeking out public courts and opting for group lessons over private coaching.

"Start taking some lessons in a group setting, because then you start really getting into the sport. You're starting finding a community. You're also finding partners to play with in the future, which then you don’t have to take that many lessons anymore from an actual coach," Schumann said.

The money-saving mindset extends beyond the tennis court. REI says dirt, sweat, and body oils can wear down sports and outdoor gear over time, reducing performance. The retailer advises cleaning gear after use, drying it thoroughly, and storing it properly. As one example, a bike helmet should be replaced after a crash.

Back on the court, Olivas says quality tennis gear can go a long way.

"They last a long time and they're affordable," Olivas said.

Cheney says a little care can keep his family's favorite sport well within budget.

"It's a whole lot cheaper than skiing and a lot of other sports out there,” Cheney said. “You get a few rackets, some balls, and you're all set."

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