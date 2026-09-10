Fennemore to merge with Gallagher & Kennedy, creating $300M law firm

Fennemore will combine with Gallagher & Kennedy on Dec. 1, the two law firms announced Sept. 9, and will operate under the Fennemore name.

The merger brings two of Phoenix’s most prominent law firms under the same umbrella, with the combined firm boasting 150 Phoenix attorneys and another 140 legal professionals in the Valley. All told, Fennemore will employ roughly 800 legal professionals firm-wide as of Dec. 1.

After the combination, Fennemore will generate “in excess of $300 million in revenue,” Fennemore CEO James Goodnow estimated. The combination creates a firm that is comfortably the No. 2 largest operating in Arizona behind only Snell & Wilmer, according to Phoenix Business Journal research.

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