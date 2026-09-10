Amkor nearly doubles Peoria investment to $12B as customer demand fills capacity

Amkor Technology Inc. is nearly doubling its investment in its Peoria advanced packaging and test facility as the company prepares for the second phase of construction to meet growing production demand from customers.

Tempe-based Amkor (Nasdaq: AMKR) announced on Wednesday it’s boosting its investment from $7 billion to $12 billion at its Peoria facility, driven by strong customer commitments prompting the company to surpass 355,200 square feet of clean room capacity allocated in the first phase of the project.

Amkor’s second phase of the project calls for an additional 645,800 square feet of space, increasing the company's total clean room capacity to more than 1 million square feet on its 170-acre campus. Construction on phase two is expected to begin in late 2027 with completion slated for the end of 2029, according to the company.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.