August discounts, freebies and deals around the Valley

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley in August

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Cien Agaves Tacos & Tequila is expanding with the opening of its second Arizona location in Chandler (900 N. 54th St., Suite 1), and the new restaurant will officially open on August 5. In celebration of National Fajita Day on Tuesday, August 18, Cien Agaves is having 'A DAY OF SIZZLING FAJITAS' at both the Old Town Scottsdale and Chandler locations, with these specials:

ALL DAY: 50% off Signature Fajitas ALL DAY: Taco Tuesday specials 3-6 pm: Happy Hour specials 4-6 pm: Tecate Ambassadors & Beer Tasting 6-7 pm: Tres Agaves Tasting & Education 9 pm - Close: Reserve Happy Hour specials

is expanding with the opening of its second Arizona location in Chandler (900 N. 54th St., Suite 1), and the new restaurant will officially open on August 5. In celebration of National Fajita Day on Tuesday, August 18, Cien Agaves is having 'A DAY OF SIZZLING FAJITAS' at both the Old Town Scottsdale and Chandler locations, with these specials: Whataburger is celebrating 76 years of "Goodness 24/7" with a month-long birthday bash. Throughout August, every Whataburger Wednesday brings another 76-cent surprise, available exclusively in the Whataburger App (all local times): Aug. 5: 76-cent Taquito with Cheese (entrée only), 6–11 a.m. Aug. 8: Buy One, Get One Whataburger (entrée only), 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Aug. 12: 76-cent 16-ounce Whatafresher, 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Aug. 19: 76-cent Big Ranch Wrap (entrée only), 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Aug. 26: 76-cent Signature Chicken Sandwich (entrée only), 5–10 p.m.



Celebrate National Oyster Day (August 1) at Humble Oysters & Bubbles in North Scottsdale on High Street with $1 oyster bites all day long, $6 glasses of Crémant or Prosecco, $12 glasses of Champagne, or Caviar service with Champagne for $99.

in North Scottsdale on High Street with $1 oyster bites all day long, $6 glasses of Crémant or Prosecco, $12 glasses of Champagne, or Caviar service with Champagne for $99. Humble Bistro in Downtown Phoenix : Throughout the season, all sports season ticket holders receive 15% off their meal. Plus, guests who show their ticket for that day's game can enjoy a complimentary 3-meatball appetizer with their visit.

in Downtown Phoenix Throughout the season, all sports season ticket holders receive 15% off their meal. Plus, guests who show their ticket for that day's game can enjoy a complimentary 3-meatball appetizer with their visit. Zoyo Yogurt : When it hits 110° or higher, the Zoyo app will automatically trigger a 25% off frozen yogurt coupon. Customers can present the coupon at the register to redeem. The Zoyo app must be downloaded to receive this special. Zoyo is an ABC15 sponsor.

: When it hits 110° or higher, the Zoyo app will automatically trigger a 25% off frozen yogurt coupon. Customers can present the coupon at the register to redeem. The Zoyo app must be downloaded to receive this special. El Camino : Diners can enjoy $5 Fireball shots when temperatures hit 115 degrees as part of the restaurant's "When It's Hot, We Shot" promotion, $3 beers during Scottsdale rainstorms through its "When It Rains, We Pour" special, and Taco Tuesdays featuring two tacos for just $6.

: Diners can enjoy $5 Fireball shots when temperatures hit 115 degrees as part of the restaurant's "When It's Hot, We Shot" promotion, $3 beers during Scottsdale rainstorms through its "When It Rains, We Pour" special, and Taco Tuesdays featuring two tacos for just $6. Smashburger has extended its school-year “Kids Eat Free” Wednesday deal. Families with kids ages 12 and under can get a free Kids Meal with a minimum purchase of an adult meal (entrée, side, & drink) in-store only at participating Smashburger locations nationwide.

has extended its school-year “Kids Eat Free” Wednesday deal. Families with kids ages 12 and under can get a free Kids Meal with a minimum purchase of an adult meal (entrée, side, & drink) in-store only at participating Smashburger locations nationwide. 'Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is now offering Kids Eat Free every Wednesday, where kids 12 and under receive one free kids crêpe with the purchase of one adult entrée (dine-in only, all day).

is now offering Kids Eat Free every Wednesday, where kids 12 and under receive one free kids crêpe with the purchase of one adult entrée (dine-in only, all day). Over Easy has launched its new Weekday Social, available Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m., featuring $12 lunch items, $2 off Easy Teasers, and $5 mimosas, brunch punch, and Salty Dogs.

has launched its new Weekday Social, available Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m., featuring $12 lunch items, $2 off Easy Teasers, and $5 mimosas, brunch punch, and Salty Dogs. Streets of New York: Every Monday, guests can take advantage of a buy one pizza, get the second half off special.

Every Monday, guests can take advantage of a buy one pizza, get the second half off special. Macayo’s Mexican Food : Enjoy $5 Margaritas all day, every day, and happy hour deals from 2-6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to close. They also have day-specific deals like $8 Margarita Mug Mondays, $3 Taco Tuesdays, free kids meals with an adult entree purchase on Wednesdays, and more.

: Enjoy $5 Margaritas all day, every day, and happy hour deals from 2-6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to close. They also have day-specific deals like $8 Margarita Mug Mondays, $3 Taco Tuesdays, free kids meals with an adult entree purchase on Wednesdays, and more. Feta Cowboy is offering students “Chicken Bowl 101” and “Falafel Bowl 101” for $7.99-8.99, plus you can add a drink for $1.99. This deal is valid for students with a valid ID.

is offering students “Chicken Bowl 101” and “Falafel Bowl 101” for $7.99-8.99, plus you can add a drink for $1.99. This deal is valid for students with a valid ID. Twin Peaks: Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks.

Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks. Habit Burger has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people.

has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people. Haymaker : Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only.

: Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only. Downtown Tolleson's Roma 23 Wood Fired Pizza & Beer has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal.

has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.

Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. Electric Pickle in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more.

in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more. Hope’s Closet : Every first Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors.

: Every first Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors. Recreo Cantina Chandler : From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers.

: From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers. Tell Your Friends in Scottsdale: From Wednesday to Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more.

in Scottsdale: From Wednesday to Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more. Mesquite Fresh Street Mex : Every Tuesday, buy two tacos, get one free plus a free side of rice and beans.

: Every Tuesday, buy two tacos, get one free plus a free side of rice and beans. Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill : Kids eat free every Monday with the purchase of one entrée at all three locations.

: Kids eat free every Monday with the purchase of one entrée at all three locations. Soul Fire Tacos : Guests can enjoy Street Taco Thursdays, featuring $3 street tacos all day long, available for dine‑in and delivery. The fan‑favorite Short Rib Birria Street Taco will also be offered at a special price of $4. They also have a variety of other daily specials like Taco Tuesdays, Fish Fridays and Soul Roll-Changa Saturdays.

: Guests can enjoy Street Taco Thursdays, featuring $3 street tacos all day long, available for dine‑in and delivery. The fan‑favorite Short Rib Birria Street Taco will also be offered at a special price of $4. They also have a variety of other daily specials like Taco Tuesdays, Fish Fridays and Soul Roll-Changa Saturdays. Peter Piper Pizza : The Summer Fun Pass is back through August 2, offering two months of unlimited visits for up to four family members with free game play every visit, discounts on food and drinks, and expanded savings that now include active play. Fun Pass for $29.99: 40 free daily game points, plus 20% off active play and select food and drinks Big Fun Pass for $45.99: 110 free daily game points, plus 30% off active play and select food and drinks Mega Fun Pass for $99.99: 250 free daily game points, plus 50% off active play and select food and drinks

The Mexicano 's Phoenix and Chandler have Street Taco Summer deals all day every Tuesday and Thursday in the bar area. The promotion features $2 street tacos.

's Phoenix and Chandler have Street Taco Summer deals all day every Tuesday and Thursday in the bar area. The promotion features $2 street tacos. Eat Up Drive In in Arcadia is helping guests stay cool this summer with its daily "Hydration Happy Hour," offering half-off all beverages from 3 to 5 p.m. every day.

in Arcadia is helping guests stay cool this summer with its daily "Hydration Happy Hour," offering half-off all beverages from 3 to 5 p.m. every day. Rack : On August 13, guests who mention Rack’s Summer “Pool” Party or show the flyer will receive 50% off their entire bill. Beginning Sunday, May 31, industry employees (bars and restaurants) can enjoy 50% off food, drinks, and pool every Sunday and Monday. Rack is also now serving lunch Wednesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. with $5 deals including $5/hour pool, $5 burgers, and $5 one-topping pizzas.

: On August 13, guests who mention Rack’s Summer “Pool” Party or show the flyer will receive 50% off their entire bill. Beginning Sunday, May 31, industry employees (bars and restaurants) can enjoy 50% off food, drinks, and pool every Sunday and Monday. Rack is also now serving lunch Wednesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. with $5 deals including $5/hour pool, $5 burgers, and $5 one-topping pizzas. Pizzeria Virtu is rolling out two weekly summer specials: get a Margherita Pizza paired with two glasses of wine for only $30 on Tuesdays, and get 50% off all wine bottles (excluding reserved list) on Wednesday.

is rolling out two weekly summer specials: get a Margherita Pizza paired with two glasses of wine for only $30 on Tuesdays, and get 50% off all wine bottles (excluding reserved list) on Wednesday. Mastro’s is offering its “Summer of Luxury” menu, relaunching the limited-time prix-fixe experience. From June 1 through September 24, guests can enjoy a three-course menu on Mondays through Thursdays for $100 per person across all three Valley locations – Mastro’s City Hall, Mastro’s Ocean Club and Mastro’s Steakhouse.

is offering its “Summer of Luxury” menu, relaunching the limited-time prix-fixe experience. From June 1 through September 24, guests can enjoy a three-course menu on Mondays through Thursdays for $100 per person across all three Valley locations – Mastro’s City Hall, Mastro’s Ocean Club and Mastro’s Steakhouse. Head to Queen Creek Olive Mill for "Chill at the Mill," a seasonal happy hour available from now through Labor Day. Offered Sunday through Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m., the promotion features discounted drinks and dishes.

for "Chill at the Mill," a seasonal happy hour available from now through Labor Day. Offered Sunday through Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m., the promotion features discounted drinks and dishes. Over Easy is making summer lunches more affordable with its Weekday Social, available Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m. Guests can enjoy $12 lunch items, $2 off select appetizers, $5 mimosas and more.

is making summer lunches more affordable with its Weekday Social, available Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m. Guests can enjoy $12 lunch items, $2 off select appetizers, $5 mimosas and more. Pedal Haus Brewery has just dropped new happy hour food items at its Tempe, Downtown Phoenix, and Chandler locations starting at $5. Pedal Haus' happy hour is Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.

has just dropped new happy hour food items at its Tempe, Downtown Phoenix, and Chandler locations starting at $5. Pedal Haus' happy hour is Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Estelle in Old Town Scottsdale has Martini Hour, offering $10 specialty martinis every Wednesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 p.m.

in Old Town Scottsdale has Martini Hour, offering $10 specialty martinis every Wednesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 p.m. Whenever temperatures reach 110º or higher, Wine Girl in Old Town Scottsdale is cooling things down by offering its popular Frosé for just $5 all day long.

in Old Town Scottsdale is cooling things down by offering its popular Frosé for just $5 all day long. Grimaldi's Pizzeria's Slices ASAP! lunch deal, offers a satisfying meal for $11 or less. Guests can choose a giant red or white slice, a house or Caesar salad, and a refreshing soda or iced tea for just $10.99. For those who prefer a lighter option, the slice-and-drink combo is available for $7.49, while a slice on its own is only $4. Customize any slice with your favorite toppings for just $0.75 each.



Deals for teachers, students, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



SeaWorld San Diego is offering a complimentary Teacher Fun Card to all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers. The 2026 Teacher Fun Card is valid for unlimited admission through Dec. 31, 2026. Plus, for a limited time, all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers will receive two free single-day tickets that can be used during specific time periods. To redeem the Teacher Fun Card, eligible teachers must be verified through ID.me. To learn more, visit www.seaworldsandiego.com/teacher.

is offering a complimentary Teacher Fun Card to all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers. The 2026 Teacher Fun Card is valid for unlimited admission through Dec. 31, 2026. Plus, for a limited time, all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers will receive two free single-day tickets that can be used during specific time periods. To redeem the Teacher Fun Card, eligible teachers must be verified through ID.me. To learn more, visit www.seaworldsandiego.com/teacher. Whataburger : On-duty uniformed officers can receive 50% off a Whatameal at the counter. This applies to locations across the greater Phoenix area and Tucson. This 50% off offer can only be used on dining room orders, and is not offered to other types of officials.

: On-duty uniformed officers can receive 50% off a Whatameal at the counter. This applies to locations across the greater Phoenix area and Tucson. This 50% off offer can only be used on dining room orders, and is not offered to other types of officials. Whataburger : Every Tuesday during breakfast hours, veterans can show their ID and receive a free taquito in-store only.

: Every Tuesday during breakfast hours, veterans can show their ID and receive a free taquito in-store only. Salad and Go : Salad and Go has an ongoing 10% discount for veteran and active-duty service members with ID.

: Salad and Go has an ongoing 10% discount for veteran and active-duty service members with ID. The Maggiore Group, the restaurant group including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Mexicano, and The Italiano, offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill.

the restaurant group including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Mexicano, and The Italiano, offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill. Mesquite Fresh Street Mex offers a 10% discount to all ASU students and faculty at the Mill Avenue location.

offers a 10% discount to all ASU students and faculty at the Mill Avenue location. Gameday Men's Health North Scottsdale offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long.

offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long. Burrito Express locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K.

locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K. Angry Crab Shack is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID.

is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID. Arizona State Parks : Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here. Arizona residents who are United States Military Retired or Service Disabled Veterans: 50% off the day-use entrance. Please show your Military ID at the gate, no pass is required. Arizona Resident - 100% Military Disabled Veterans: 100% free day-use pass. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of 100 percent service-connected disability and Arizona license to a park visitor center to receive your pass.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society : Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round! Marino's Italian Kitchen and Bar : From 4-6 p.m., anyone 60 years or older can purchase any pasta or pizza and get a free Caesar salad and bread!

: From 4-6 p.m., anyone 60 years or older can purchase any pasta or pizza and get a free Caesar salad and bread! Oakwood Homes' "Hometown Heroes Discount Program" is available to eligible customers across Colorado, Arizona and Utah. Military members, first responders, and educators, as well as healthcare, postal, utility and public transportation workers, are eligible for a $2,500 bonus incentive on top of any other published Oakwood Homes incentive year-round. Other incentives are dependent on the customer’s home purchase location and range from interest rate buydowns, reduced closing costs and more.

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Things to do



Wigwam Golf Club's "Summer Six Pass" gives course access and perks off the fairways all summer long, including: six rounds of golf, unlimited driving range access, 15% off merchandise, a two-for-one beverage cart drink, complimentary breakfast item at GRIND29, half-priced entrée at Wigwam Bar, complimentary appetizer at Red Allen’s, and a $139 room rate at The Wigwam Resort (Sunday through Thursday), plus one $40 round at Arizona Biltmore Golf Club. The Summer Six Pass is $219 and valid through September 13, 2026. You can also add on a Kids Summer Six Pass for family fun all summer long.

gives course access and perks off the fairways all summer long, including: six rounds of golf, unlimited driving range access, 15% off merchandise, a two-for-one beverage cart drink, complimentary breakfast item at GRIND29, half-priced entrée at Wigwam Bar, complimentary appetizer at Red Allen’s, and a $139 room rate at The Wigwam Resort (Sunday through Thursday), plus one $40 round at Arizona Biltmore Golf Club. The Summer Six Pass is $219 and valid through September 13, 2026. You can also add on a Kids Summer Six Pass for family fun all summer long. Jake's Unlimited: The new Ultimate Summer Pass is $24.99 and includes: All-Day Unlimited Buffet, All-Day Unlimited Arcade Games, All-Day Unlimited Laser Tag, All-Day Unlimited Carnival Rides, One Game of Bowling, and One Round of VR. Purchase passes online here.

The new Ultimate Summer Pass is $24.99 and includes: All-Day Unlimited Buffet, All-Day Unlimited Arcade Games, All-Day Unlimited Laser Tag, All-Day Unlimited Carnival Rides, One Game of Bowling, and One Round of VR. Purchase passes online here. Phoenix Zoo's $20 Tuesdays : Guests can enjoy Zoo admission for just $20 on the second Tuesday of each month throughout the summer (August 11), complete with exciting foam parties, splash zones and cool experiences for the whole family. Click here to get tickets and learn more.

: Guests can enjoy Zoo admission for just $20 on the second Tuesday of each month throughout the summer (August 11), complete with exciting foam parties, splash zones and cool experiences for the whole family. Click here to get tickets and learn more. Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas is offering a Summer Splash offer with exclusive discounted rates (dropping average rates from $339 down to $169) plus a special poolside amenity. Use code “Splash” when booking!

is offering a Summer Splash offer with exclusive discounted rates (dropping average rates from $339 down to $169) plus a special poolside amenity. Use code “Splash” when booking! Hilton Phoenix Resort at The Peak:

STAY, SPLASH & SAVOR Package: Turn your getaway into a full summer escape with everything included. Enjoy spacious all-suite accommodations, unlimited access to River Ranch Water Park, and a $100 resort credit to use at The Living Room, Slim’s, or toward a spa treatment. Available on stays of two nights or more. Staycation Package Dates Available: May 17 - Sept 10 "AZ LOCALS" Staycation Package: Available for Arizona residents as well as for residents of CA, NV, NM, and TX. Up to 20%* off Best Available Rates (based on availability; terms may apply). For upcoming stays, book at least two days in advance. You can book here. Celebrate America's 250 th : Reserve two or more nights at the rate of $250/night and receive a one-time $250 resort credit to be used for dining, water park fun, or relaxing spa experiences.

Offer available to book until 9/30/26. Based on availability, terms may apply. Can book directly online here.

Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows is offering Sonoran Summer and Arizona Residents Rates this summer:

Sonoran Summer

-Valid for stays June 12 – September 13

-Enjoy 15% off stays of three nights or more

-Waived resort fee

-Complimentary self-parking

-Designed to encourage extended stays filled with outdoor exploration, creative experiences and spa indulgence Arizona Residents Rate

-Valid for stays June 12 – September 13

-Rates starting at $199 per night

-Exclusive offer for Arizona residents

-Waived resort fee

-Complimentary self-parking

-Ideal for a close-to-home summer staycation with access to dining, spa and pool experiences

Staycation deals around the Valley

is offering Sonoran Summer and Arizona Residents Rates this summer:

The Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center : Everyone - all faiths, ages, and abilities - can get a FREE, 1-week pass to try out the many different types of fitness classes and activities offered. Learn more here.

: Everyone - all faiths, ages, and abilities - can get a FREE, 1-week pass to try out the many different types of fitness classes and activities offered. Learn more here. Dine at Revel Surf Bar & Grill, and your meal comes with complimentary beach access.

and your meal comes with complimentary beach access. Arizona Science Center has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone.

has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone. C2 Tactical: Every Monday is Ladies Only Day at C2 Tactical! All women can enjoy free range time all day, every Monday.

Every Monday is Ladies Only Day at C2 Tactical! All women can enjoy free range time all day, every Monday. Salt River Project is offering customers a $2 discount to experience Flashlight Nights at Desert Botanical Garden. It is recommended for families to bring their own flashlights. Tickets need to be reserved in advance online. To receive the SRP discount, customers can use promo code SRPFLN2 during checkout. Offer is valid every Saturday through Sept. 26, 2026.

It is recommended for families to bring their own flashlights. Tickets need to be reserved in advance online. To receive the SRP discount, customers can use promo code SRPFLN2 during checkout. Offer is valid every Saturday through Sept. 26, 2026. Phoenix Zoo : SRP customers can receive a $10 discount on Zoo admission on Fridays and Saturdays until September 30 via this discount link.

: SRP customers can receive a $10 discount on Zoo admission on Fridays and Saturdays until September 30 via this discount link. Rainbow Ryders: For a limited time, take in stunning desert views from above with a sunrise hot air balloon flight for just $175 per person. Available to purchase August 1 through August 15. Valid for sunrise flights only beginning August 16. Special terms apply. For more information or to purchase your flight, visit their website.



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