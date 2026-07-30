New Tempe restaurant 'Roman God of Fire' to feature Italian-style cuisine and décor

TEMPE, AZ — Pretty Decent Concepts, known for hospitality concepts like “Carry On,” is set to debut its newest venture, "Roman God of Fire," aiming to transport guests to Italy.

Pretty Decent Concepts Interior rendering of "Roman God of Fire."

"Roman," a short name for the 8,000-square-foot restaurant opening in Tempe, features interiors by Peter Bowden of PETERMAX Design, with statues, arches, and “cathedral-like details” to create an ambiance that hopes to transport guests beyond the Valley.

Pretty Decent Concepts Interior design of Roman God of Fire.

Pretty Decent Concepts' new venture involves a collaboration with chef Scott Conant and SC Culinary.

“We set out to create a cultural landmark, a place where every element from the food to the design to the energy of the room is orchestrated as one,” said Teddy Myers, founder of Pretty Decent Concepts, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Collaborating with Scott and his team empowers us to honor Italian tradition while shaping an experience that is ambitious in scale, timeless in spirit, and unmistakably Pretty Decent.”

Pretty Decent Concepts Roman God of Fire coming to Tempe this August.

Executive Chef Jared Porter will lead the kitchen, collaborating with James Beard Award winner Scott Conant, SC Culinary, and Pretty Decent Concepts culinary director Ivan Gonzalez.

“Italian food has always been about soul, generosity, and connection,” said Chef Scott Conant in the news release. “I’m excited to collaborate with Pretty Decent Concepts in creating a space that captures that spirit while also offering something fresh and inspiring. We’re building a dining experience that surprises, and delights, while paying tribute to the traditions that inspire it.”

The menu is said to highlight the “soulful simplicity of Roman cuisine,” featuring wood-fired dishes and handmade pastas. Featured dishes will include Rigatoni Carbonara, Gnudi alla Gricia, Lamb Abbacchio, Octopus Pie, crisp Roman-style pizzas and more.

Pretty Decent Concepts Behind the scenes: Chef Scott Conant.

The beverage program will be led by Pretty Decent Concepts Beverage Director Zach O’Haire.

Roman God of Fire is set to open on August 7 and is located at 52 E rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe.

HIDDEN BAR, OPENING LATER

The restaurant will open a hidden cocktail chapel “beginning this September.”

The space to be called “Mea Culpa” will be revealed through a confessional.

“Designed as a modern sanctuary of vice and virtue, the space comes alive with layered lighting and evocative voice, inviting guests to reflect, indulge, and celebrate the duality of grace and desire,” read the news release describing the hidden cocktail chapel.

