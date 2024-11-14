Inside ‘Carry On,’ the 70s airplane-inspired cocktail bar in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The highly anticipated 70s airplane-inspired cocktail bar is officially cleared for take-off!

ABC15 brought you the scoop about ‘Carry On’ in 2023, and we now have a first look inside the new 90-minute cocktail experience that will open to the public beginning November 15.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Carry On promises an immersive cocktail experience for guests 21+.

Taking flight on Carry On

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Carry On entrance.

The ‘first flight’ will be to Mexico City, and the experience is immersive even before stepping into the ‘aircraft.’

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A closer look at the ticket given upon entry, which will be individually filled out for each guest.

“When you walk into the plane itself, you're going to be presented with a ticket […] that'll be dictating where you sit. So just like a normal plane, you have an assigned seat. We also have a welcome beverage that is going to be changing seasonally. We have a little bit of a snack throughout the way [,] different styles of spice nuts. We also have an additive at the end to this, a little bit more of a sweet treat, inspired more by San Francisco,” said Jax Donahue, beverage director of Pretty Decent Concepts.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Where is this flight taking us? “From San Francisco to Mexico City, two very cocktail-inspired cities that we wanted to highlight more for the time period to kind of hearken back a little bit. So, although it's inspired by, we're not trying to take away from anybody else's experiences there,” expressed Donahue.

The cost of the ticket will include the guest’s selected seat in the experience.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez What a plane without window seats! Carry On didn’t forget about the views for its flyers.

According to Donahue, Carry On has a show-like atmosphere with interactive elements, like its voiced-over announcements and in-flight activities like "Martini Time."

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Martini Time

“It’s meant to be more of a show. Just as a lot of cocktail bars are all about experiences, we are too, but we want to make sure that it's a fun environment that guests want to be a part of. When it comes to this space, specifically, there's a lot more interaction amongst guests and also amongst our crew, than your average bar, meaning your pilots are going to come over and say hello, your stewards are going to be walking around constantly between waters, snacks, martinis, just wanting to make sure that you're enjoying your experience, and it's about the time and the place with the people that you're here enjoying it with,” said Donahue.

HOW TO BOOK A FLIGHT

The first flight takes place on November 15.

The first flight takes place on November 15.

you’ll need to sign up for their first ‘ticket drop,' you can do so right here. “We have different reservation times for different flights, just like an airline at different days of the week. So, it all depends on what you're looking for,” said Donahue.

You can also book private holiday flights here.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “It's been a great journey to watch it be built, each and every part had to be made separately and then brought into this space and then added together to create all the pieces of the parts that make this beautiful space,” said Donahue.