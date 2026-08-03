Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
42  WX Alerts
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Harkins debuts Arizona's first 4D immersive movie experience with the new ‘Spider-Man’ movie

What to know about this 4D sensory immersive moviegoing experience
You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Harkins rolled out Arizona's first 4D immersive movie experience in north Phoenix!

The company partnered with Lumma 4D E-motion to incorporate full sensory-engaging effects, including synchronized motion seating, coordinated scents, air, water and environmental cues.

Harkins confirmed to ABC15 that the 4D auditorium at Harkins Norterra is now open. The theater is currently offering 4D-E Motion 3D and 4D-E Motion viewing options for the movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. A Harkins representative also shared that showtimes for The Odyssey in 4D will be added "soon."

Harkins Norterra is located at 2550 W Happy Valley Rd in Phoenix.

"COMING SOON"

The theater company announced early this spring that they would introduce the 4D sensory immersive moviegoing experiences at several Arizona locations.

The locations of the other theaters have not been announced yet.

More Things to Do stories:
keeper.jpg

Things To Do

‘It is an end of an era’: Old Town Tortilla Factory in Scottsdale closes

Nicole Gutierrez
Rendering | Emersa is expected to seat 43 guests

Things To Do

‘Emersa,’ an observatory-inspired cocktail bar to debut in Buckeye

Nicole Gutierrez
Roman God of Fire coming to Tempe this August.

Things To Do

Tempe restaurant 'Roman God of Fire' to feature Italian-style cuisine and décor

Nicole Gutierrez

Report a typo