Harkins debuts Arizona's first 4D immersive movie experience with the new ‘Spider-Man’ movie

PHOENIX — Harkins rolled out Arizona's first 4D immersive movie experience in north Phoenix!

The company partnered with Lumma 4D E-motion to incorporate full sensory-engaging effects, including synchronized motion seating, coordinated scents, air, water and environmental cues.

Harkins confirmed to ABC15 that the 4D auditorium at Harkins Norterra is now open. The theater is currently offering 4D-E Motion 3D and 4D-E Motion viewing options for the movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. A Harkins representative also shared that showtimes for The Odyssey in 4D will be added "soon."

Harkins Norterra is located at 2550 W Happy Valley Rd in Phoenix.

"COMING SOON"

The theater company announced early this spring that they would introduce the 4D sensory immersive moviegoing experiences at several Arizona locations.

The locations of the other theaters have not been announced yet.