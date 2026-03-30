Arizona's first 4D immersive movie experience to open at Harkins

Harkins is opening Arizona's first 4D immersive moviegoing experience this summer.

The theater company plans to introduce 4D sensory immersive moviegoing experiences at three Arizona locations, with three additional locations to be announced soon.

Harkins is partnering with Lumma 4D E-motion to incorporate full sensory-engaging effects, including synchronized motion seating, coordinated scents, air, water and environmental cues.

“We are always looking for opportunities to enhance Harkins Ultimate Moviegoing in a way that meets our moviegoers’ high expectations,” said Mike Bowers, CEO and President of Harkins Theatres. “This new movie experience is fully immersive and fun while staying true to our standards for comfort, quality presentation and storytelling.”

The first 4D auditorium is set to open in August at Harkins Norterra in north Phoenix.