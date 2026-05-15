Firefighters battle triple house fire near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Firefighters battled a triple house fire in west Phoenix on Thursday night.

The fire broke out at two homes near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road around 9 p.m., according to Phoenix Fire.

Fire crews have upgraded the incident to a first alarm, and fire officials say the flames have extended to a third home.

Firefighters are currently on the scene of a double house fire near 35th Ave. and Thomas Rd. The PIO will update as the incident progresses. pic.twitter.com/ZQE9t8YToW — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 15, 2026

Fire officials say one of the homes was vacant, and that home is likely where the fire started.

Eleven people are displaced from the other two homes. Two of the three homes are considered total losses.

No one was hurt in the fire, and two dogs and four birds were rescued from the burning homes, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it is under investigation.