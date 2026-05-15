Fun and unique Valley date ideas beyond dinner or drinks

The Valley offers a vibrant culinary scene that people often explore for memorable date nights. Beyond the food and drinks, there are numerous activities that provide opportunities to create lasting memories with a partner or enjoy a fun night out with friends.

Here’s a list of ideas:

Taroko Sports

Let's play ball! Taroko Sports, a flagship brand of Taroko USA and a subsidiary of Taiwan’s TRK Corporation, has two locations in the Valley.

Hit it out of the park with friends or your partner at this baseball-themed venue! There are batting cages and pitching cages connected to digital games on screens. Plus, they offer electronic darts, miniature bowling, an arcade, and more for endless fun. There are two locations in the Valley:



1738 W Rio Salado Pkwy in Mesa.

865 N 54th St in Chandler.

Watch Sam Torres, General Manager of the location, give ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez a tour of the first Arizona Taroko Sports location.

The Arizona Science Center is bringing the beats and views of Puerto Rico to the Dorrance DOME with its newest experience, ‘Art 360: A Bad Bunny Visual Album!’

The experience includes a pre-show walk-in, followed by a 30-minute program featuring original immersive visuals and 360-degree cinematography set to Bad Bunny’s music, according to the Arizona Science Center’s website.

Arizona Science Center Inside ‘A Bad Bunny Visual Album: A Love Letter to Puerto Rico’ at the Arizona Science Center.

The experience titled ‘A Bad Bunny Visual Album: A Love Letter to Puerto Rico’ begins on May 16 and continues through late June, with tickets available for $25 each and $20 for members.

To note: The Dorrance DOME offers daily shows and immersive 'after-hours' experiences like yoga, sound healing, and more.

Inside the Dorrance DOME at Arizona Science Center, a new immersive experience

An evening out exploring the museum

The Phoenix Art Museum offers pay-what-you-wish admission every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Recently unveiled is Cara Romero: Panûpünüwügai (Living Light). Discover what’s on display and experience this captivating showcase at the museum, right here.

https://youtu.be/6KvhVwEpIf8?si=FerBZBINoLxgOEJ0&t=168

Honor baseball passion at this museum celebration

Arizona Baseball Museum: The first of its kind in the Grand Canyon State, the museum was created to share the history of the game in Arizona through photographs, memorabilia, alternating exhibitions, and personal stories.

Arizona Baseball Museum celebrates state’s rich history with game

RELATED: COOL OFF AT OVER 100 COMMUNITY POOLS, WATER PARKS, AND SPLASH PADS WITH FOUNTAINS, SLIDES, AND ATTRACTIONS IN THE VALLEY.

Make a splash with this new Valley attraction! Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa has added a new waterslide to its thrill rides.

"The newest extreme waterslide at Sunsplash is Riptide! A toe-curling 65-foot drop loaded with dizzying twists and turns ends with a high-speed shot up a nearly vertical wall that will leave you breathless," shared Tony Jones, marketing director for Golfland Entertainment Centers, in a 2025 announcement to ABC15 about the slide. "It will also be the tallest waterslide in [the] state, measuring in at over 9 stories tall!"

According to the company's website, The Riptide can be experienced by groups of two to four riders.

Golfland Riptide at Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa, Arizona

Salt River Tubing

Salt River Tubing (SRT) season is finally here! The beloved Valley tradition reopened on Saturday, April 25.

Float along the river, soaking in nature’s beauty and hopefully spotting wild horses! SRT also offers themed days for guests to enjoy fun activities and dress up.

Whether you're a first-timer or considering a trip to the river this season, here's everything you need to know before you go!

Interested in exploring the natural beauty of our state? Visit Absolutely Arizona, where we highlight some of the most stunning landscapes and unique landmarks Arizona has to offer.

Tonto National Monument offers glimpse into Arizona’s 600-year-old cliff dwellings

Events at the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix

From art happenings to tea talks and lectures, the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix promises unforgettable moments for its guests this May.



Shoro Nagashi - An Evening of Japanese Tradition & Memory with Obon Dance

Guests can participate in the serene Shōrō Nagashi lantern-floating ceremony by sending illuminated lanterns with heartfelt messages across the pond. May 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Shinrin-yoku Workshop | May 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Moon Meditation | May 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tai Chi & Qigong Experience | You can view upcoming dates, times, and prices here.

Discover all upcoming events at the garden right here.

Tracks N Tunes

Free Saturday concerts are taking place at Scottsdale’s McCormick-Stillman Park! From April 25 to May 30, families can enjoy free concerts as part of the Tracks N Tunes event series at the park.

“We have a variety of bands that come out every year, from top 40 to yacht rock, a little bit of R&B and soul, so a good variety! We do food trucks that people can purchase food from. We grill out, it's a lot of fun, and really- it's free to enjoy! Come out, picnic out here, bring a blanket, bring your whole family,” said Stephanie Tippett, parks and recreation manager, to ABC15.

The concerts are held on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. You can check out the Tracks N Tunes 2026 lineup right here.

Free Saturday concerts this spring and family fun at Scottsdale’s McCormick-Stillman Park

Ballet Arizona is taking its dancers outdoors! An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden returns with a double-feature ballet performance, set against the picturesque desert landscape at sunset.

The special outdoor performances take place from May 13- 30 at the Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix.

Fans can look forward to a season full of excitement, with new upgrades, delicious new food options, special events, and much more at the ballpark.

There's a new scoreboard at Chase Field! The ballpark’s brand-new scoreboard is now the largest video display in Arizona, "more than 50 percent larger than the previous scoreboard, and among the 10 largest displays in Major League Baseball,” read a statement from the organization sent to ABC15.

The D-backs made history as the first MLB team to offer tactile broadcasts for blind and low-vision fans. Using specially designed devices, fans can feel the direction of the ball and the positions of the players on the field. Five of these devices will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, providing an inclusive and engaging experience for all fans. Learn more about the tactile broadcasts right here.

Discover the latest food items now available at the ballpark here.

See Chase Field Sr. Executive Chef Steve Tilder give ABC15 a sneak peek of some of the new food items you’ll find at the concessions throughout the ballpark !



Sneak peek of new food items for the Arizona Diamondbacks 2026 season at Chase Field

The Phoenix Mercury are celebrating their 30th season with theme nights, giveaways, and new jerseys. There’s plenty for fans to get excited about!

Watch Vince Kozar, President of the Phoenix Mercury, share a sneak peek with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez, highlighting the exciting experiences the Valley team has in store for fans this season.

Phoenix Mercury reveal new jerseys, court, themed nights, and promotional schedule for 2026

Off The Record

Like to sing? Off The Record is said to transform the entire venue into a stage for collective singing, featuring diverse genres each night, curated by “engaging and entertaining” DJs.

This new Valley spot is located at 829 North 1st Avenue in downtown Phoenix.

Not your typical mini golf, say hello to ‘Puttshack.’ The courses are ‘high-tech’ here, meaning you won’t have to write down who is winning. The ball will track the player’s score.

The two-story location has four courses with nine holes each. The courses are called: Amber, Emerald, Ruby, and Sapphire.

“[We have] different themes associated with them — anywhere from beer pong to a sitting duck that we have to a half-pipe that’s included with our course; so a lot of different variations of these holes for you to enjoy,” said Joe Romanosky, director of operations.



Address: located at the Scottsdale Quarter [15059 N. Scottsdale Rd #100]

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez Featured here is the 'Beer Pong" hole and next to it is an arcade themed hole.

Live in the West Valley and want to try out Pickleball? This spot has courts you can reserve indoors! This entertainment destination also has outdoor pickleball courts as well as courtyard games like Jenga, Cornhole, Battleship, Bocce Ball, and Giant Yard Pong.

Location: 9330 W. Hanna Ln. in Glendale

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The Pickle Dome has five indoor pickleball courts inside an air conditioned building.

“Museum of Illusion has over 60 mind-bending exhibits, installations, and immersive rooms where guests can walk inside a room and actually become part of the illusion- making for some pretty fun photo-worthy moments,” said Stacy Stec, director of sales and marketing for Museum of Illusions, in an interview with ABC15.

The museum also comes with several optical illusions that are framed; the illusory effect may happen when you stare at it, walk by it, or even look at it on your phone’s camera.



Location: 9500 East Via de Ventura in Scottsdale

ABC15 | Arizona

Bond over creating a custom scent you can later use for future dates — maybe a candle-lit dinner? Candle Chemistry lets you invent your scent for a candle that you’ll be creating from scratch. Smell scents, choose your container, mix oils at their Fragrance Bar, and take your creation home that night if you’d like.

This company has several locations throughout the Valley; click here to learn more about this experience.

Craft some things together that last forever. This unique spot lets you get crafty and not worry about creating a mess for your masterpiece. Projects available at the studio: Rug tufting, pouring art [on bears, key chains, etc.], decoden art [ on iPhone case, tissue box, mirrors, jewelry bow, etc.].

Click here to get the breakdown of the prices for each project.