Salt River Tubing announces opening date for 2026, with booking now open

MESA, AZ — Salt River Tubing (SRT) season is nearly here! The beloved Valley tradition is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, April 25.
Whether you're a first-timer or considering a trip to the river this season, here's everything you need to know before you go!
2026 themed events:
- Mardi Gras Magic
- Saturday, May 9.
- Memorial Day Weekend
- Saturday – Monday, May 23-25.
- Salt River Pirates
- Saturday, June 13.
- Super Heroes Splashdown
- Saturday, June 27.
- July 4th Weekend
- Friday – Sunday, July 4-6.
- Rockin’ Rodeo
- Saturday – July 18.
- Mega Hawaiian Hula
- Saturday, August 1.
- Spooktacular Halloween
- Saturday, August 15.
- Labor Day Weekend
- Saturday – Monday, September 5 – 7.
- National Public Lands Day
- Saturday – September 26.
- Weekends Only in the month of September!
- Salt River Tubing operates on Fridays through Sundays in September, starting on the 8th, offering a weekend outing.
- Salt River Tubing's final day for 2026 is expected to be at the end of September, though this date is subject to change.
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Ticket prices
Here’s what the prices for Salt River Tubing are, according to its website:
- $28 Tube rental and shuttle pass.
- $22 Shuttle pass without tube rental.
- Military and first responder discounts are available in person only and cannot be applied retroactively after a purchase.
- Click here for ticket rates for a group of 20+.
- A season pass is available for $195.
Important tips to remember:
- All SRT attendees must be at least 4 feet tall. Life jackets are required for children ages 8-12.
- “When the water flow is 1200 cfs or higher, groups with children can only float the bottom half for the safety of the children,” read a statement by Salt River Tubing.
- Last Tube Rental is 2 p.m.
- Salt River Tubing is located at 9200 North Bush Highway in Mesa.