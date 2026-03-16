Salt River Tubing announces opening date for 2026, with booking now open

MESA, AZ — Salt River Tubing (SRT) season is nearly here! The beloved Valley tradition is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, April 25.

Whether you're a first-timer or considering a trip to the river this season, here's everything you need to know before you go!

2026 themed events:

Mardi Gras Magic

Saturday, May 9.

Memorial Day Weekend

Saturday – Monday, May 23-25.

Salt River Pirates

Saturday, June 13.

Super Heroes Splashdown

Saturday, June 27.

July 4th Weekend

Friday – Sunday, July 4-6.

Rockin’ Rodeo

Saturday – July 18.

Mega Hawaiian Hula

Saturday, August 1.

Spooktacular Halloween

Saturday, August 15.

Labor Day Weekend

Saturday – Monday, September 5 – 7.

National Public Lands Day

Saturday – September 26.

Weekends Only in the month of September!

Salt River Tubing operates on Fridays through Sundays in September, starting on the 8 th , offering a weekend outing.

Salt River Tubing's final day for 2026 is expected to be at the end of September, though this date is subject to change.

Ticket prices

Here’s what the prices for Salt River Tubing are, according to its website:



$28 Tube rental and shuttle pass.

$22 Shuttle pass without tube rental.

Military and first responder discounts are available in person only and cannot be applied retroactively after a purchase.

Click here for ticket rates for a group of 20+.

A season pass is available for $195.



Important tips to remember: