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Salt River Tubing announces opening date for 2026, with booking now open

Here’s your complete guide to the Arizona tradition
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MESA, AZ — Salt River Tubing (SRT) season is nearly here! The beloved Valley tradition is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, April 25.

Whether you're a first-timer or considering a trip to the river this season, here's everything you need to know before you go!

2026 themed events:

  • Mardi Gras Magic
    • Saturday, May 9.
  • Memorial Day Weekend
    • Saturday – Monday, May 23-25.
  • Salt River Pirates
    • Saturday, June 13.
  • Super Heroes Splashdown
    • Saturday, June 27.
  • July 4th Weekend
    • Friday – Sunday, July 4-6.
  • Rockin’ Rodeo
    • Saturday – July 18.
  • Mega Hawaiian Hula
    • Saturday, August 1.
  • Spooktacular Halloween
    • Saturday, August 15.
  • Labor Day Weekend
    • Saturday – Monday, September 5 – 7.
  • National Public Lands Day
    • Saturday – September 26.
  • Weekends Only in the month of September!
    • Salt River Tubing operates on Fridays through Sundays in September, starting on the 8th, offering a weekend outing.
  • Salt River Tubing's final day for 2026 is expected to be at the end of September, though this date is subject to change.
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Ticket prices

Here’s what the prices for Salt River Tubing are, according to its website:

  • $28 Tube rental and shuttle pass.
  • $22 Shuttle pass without tube rental.
  • Military and first responder discounts are available in person only and cannot be applied retroactively after a purchase.
  • Click here for ticket rates for a group of 20+.
  • A season pass is available for $195.

Important tips to remember:

  • All SRT attendees must be at least 4 feet tall. Life jackets are required for children ages 8-12.
  • “When the water flow is 1200 cfs or higher, groups with children can only float the bottom half for the safety of the children,” read a statement by Salt River Tubing.
  • Last Tube Rental is 2 p.m.
  • Salt River Tubing is located at 9200 North Bush Highway in Mesa.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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