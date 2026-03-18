2026 AZ Diamondbacks guide featuring giveaways, special events, and latest updates at Chase Field

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ first home series of the MLB season kicks off on March 30-31 against the Detroit Tigers!

Fans can look forward to a season full of excitement, with new upgrades, delicious new food options, special events, and much more at the ballpark.

HOME OPENER

D-backs home opener is March 30 against the Detroit Tigers!



Weather permitting, with the roof open for the game.

First pitch is 7:10 p.m.

A blind and autistic clarinet player from the Valley will be performing at the Diamondbacks' home opener! Learn more about Joe Giacinto, 21, who will take the field on March 30 for this special event. This moment has been years in the making for the talented musician, who has built his career by mastering every song by ear. Read more about Giacinto's story right here.

There's a new scoreboard at Chase Field! The ballpark’s brand-new scoreboard is now the largest video display in Arizona, more than 50 percent larger than the previous scoreboard, and among the 10 largest displays in Major League Baseball,” read a statement from the organization sent to ABC15.

ABC15 Arizona 2026 | Chase Field’s new scoreboard.

And don’t forget— the D-backs made history as the first MLB team to offer tactile broadcasts for blind and low-vision fans. Using specially designed devices, fans can feel the direction of the ball and the positions of the players on the field. Five of these devices will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, providing an inclusive and engaging experience for all fans. Learn more about the tactile broadcasts right here.

NEW FOOD AT THE BALLPARK

Spring training is coming to an end, and the D-backs' first home series of the MLB season is just around the corner!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Some of the new food items at Chase Field for the Arizona Diamondbacks new season.

See Chase Field Sr. Executive Chef Steve Tilder give ABC15 a sneak peek of some of the new food items you’ll find at the concessions throughout the ballpark!

Sneak peek of new food items for the Arizona Diamondbacks 2026 season at Chase Field

Discover the latest food items now available at the ballpark here.

PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAYS AND SPECIAL EVENTS

The season also includes several themed Heritage Nights and other exciting happenings!



Take a look at some of the key promotional giveaways and special events for the D-backs' 2026 regular season.

April 18: Ketel Marte Tee courtesy of State Farm , for the first 20,000 fans.

for the first 20,000 fans. June 6: Corbin Carroll 30/30 Mystery Bobble courtesy of Chase, for the first 25,000 fans.

May 23: Serpientes Replica Jersey courtesy of Talking Stick Resort, for the first 25,000 fans.

May 9: Star Wars Night + Gabriel Moreno Mandalorian Bobble courtesy of Cox, for the first 25,000 fans.

Arizona Diamondbacks Serpientes Replica Jersey, 2001 Throwback Jersey, and Father’s Day Polo.

May 10: Mother's Day Jersey courtesy of Dignity Health, for 15,000 moms.

June 20: Gabriel Moreno Soccer Jersey courtesy of Wendy's, for the first 20,000 fans.

June 21: Father's Day Polo for 15,000 dads.

July 18: Geraldo Perdomo Audio Bobble courtesy of Chas Roberts, for the first 20,000 fans.



Arizona Diamondbacks

August 22: Serpientes Haboob Globe courtesy of Estrella Jalisco, for the first 20,000 fans.

September 12: Merrill Kelly Bobble courtesy of Casino Arizona & Talking Stick Resort, for the first 20,000 fans.

September 19: 2001 Throwback Jersey for the first 25,000 fans.

Arizona Diamondbacks Corbin 30-30 Mystery Bobble Batting and Gabi Mandalorian Bobble.

More information about each game day giveaway/promotion can be found here.

