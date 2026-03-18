2026 AZ Diamondbacks guide featuring giveaways, special events, and latest updates at Chase Field

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ first home series of the MLB season kicks off on March 30-31 against the Detroit Tigers!
Fans can look forward to a season full of excitement, with new upgrades, delicious new food options, special events, and much more at the ballpark.
HOME OPENER
D-backs home opener is March 30 against the Detroit Tigers!
- Weather permitting, with the roof open for the game.
- First pitch is 7:10 p.m.
- A blind and autistic clarinet player from the Valley will be performing at the Diamondbacks' home opener! Learn more about Joe Giacinto, 21, who will take the field on March 30 for this special event. This moment has been years in the making for the talented musician, who has built his career by mastering every song by ear. Read more about Giacinto's story right here.
- There's a new scoreboard at Chase Field! The ballpark’s brand-new scoreboard is now the largest video display in Arizona, more than 50 percent larger than the previous scoreboard, and among the 10 largest displays in Major League Baseball,” read a statement from the organization sent to ABC15.
- And don’t forget— the D-backs made history as the first MLB team to offer tactile broadcasts for blind and low-vision fans. Using specially designed devices, fans can feel the direction of the ball and the positions of the players on the field. Five of these devices will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, providing an inclusive and engaging experience for all fans. Learn more about the tactile broadcasts right here.
NEW FOOD AT THE BALLPARK
Spring training is coming to an end, and the D-backs' first home series of the MLB season is just around the corner!
See Chase Field Sr. Executive Chef Steve Tilder give ABC15 a sneak peek of some of the new food items you’ll find at the concessions throughout the ballpark!
Discover the latest food items now available at the ballpark here.
PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAYS AND SPECIAL EVENTS
The season also includes several themed Heritage Nights and other exciting happenings!
- Postgame Fireworks are scheduled for the following dates: April 3, April 17, May 8, May 22, September 11, and September 18.
- Postgame concerts to date include The All-American Rejects on April 4, Jhayco on August 7, and the Faith & Family Night on August 21.
- Bring your four-legged friend to the game! Bark at the Park event will take place on March 31, April 22, and May 5. Keep in mind that the Pup Parade will take place around the outfield warning track before the game on March 31.
- Yoga on the Field will take place on April 19 and August 23.
- Heritage Celebration nights are the following for this season:
- April 4: Cuban Heritage Celebration
- April 19: Canadian Heritage Celebration
- June 1: Korean Heritage Celebration
- June 3: Japanese Heritage Celebration
- June 6: Filipino Heritage Celebration
- August 8: Taiwanese Heritage Celebration
- August 22: Puerto Rican Heritage Celebration
- August 23: Dominican Heritage Celebration
- August 25: Greek Heritage Celebration
- September 14: Irish Heritage Celebration
- September 16: German Heritage Celebration
- September 18: Italian Heritage Celebration
Take a look at some of the key promotional giveaways and special events for the D-backs' 2026 regular season.
- April 18: Ketel Marte Tee courtesy of State Farm, for the first 20,000 fans.
- June 6: Corbin Carroll 30/30 Mystery Bobble courtesy of Chase, for the first 25,000 fans.
- May 23: Serpientes Replica Jersey courtesy of Talking Stick Resort, for the first 25,000 fans.
- May 9: Star Wars Night + Gabriel Moreno Mandalorian Bobble courtesy of Cox, for the first 25,000 fans.
- May 10: Mother's Day Jersey courtesy of Dignity Health, for 15,000 moms.
- June 20: Gabriel Moreno Soccer Jersey courtesy of Wendy's, for the first 20,000 fans.
- June 21: Father's Day Polo for 15,000 dads.
- July 18: Geraldo Perdomo Audio Bobble courtesy of Chas Roberts, for the first 20,000 fans.
- August 22: Serpientes Haboob Globe courtesy of Estrella Jalisco, for the first 20,000 fans.
- September 12: Merrill Kelly Bobble courtesy of Casino Arizona & Talking Stick Resort, for the first 20,000 fans.
- September 19: 2001 Throwback Jersey for the first 25,000 fans.
More information about each game day giveaway/promotion can be found here.