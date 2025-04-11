Chase Field debuts first-ever ‘Sensory Room’ during Autism Awareness Month

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the grand opening of Chase Field’s first-ever ‘Sensory Room’ presented by Roman Empire Agency.

The team will unveil the new room on Autism Awareness Night, which is Friday, April 11.

“We've had feedback from fans in the past, [stating that] they wish that there was a sensory room that their kids could go to,” shared Derrick Hall, the president and CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in an interview with ABC15. “It’s going to be a safe place, a quiet place, comfortable place for them to go to and try and treat themselves to, you know, to feeling better at the ballpark again. That's part of the experience, too. We've had to have allergy-free areas. Why wouldn't we have a sensory room for those kids that are sensitive to sensory needs?”

The sensory room is located on the Diamond Level in the left field near section 220 at Chase Field.

According to an Arizona Diamondbacks new release, “fans with autism and sensory sensitivities will be treated to a sensory-friendly experience through interactive elements and toys, comfortable seating, soundproofing and trained staff to assist visitors.”

The room is said to have the following sensory tools and equipment: bubble walls, Yogibo bean bags, and tactile objects designed to accommodate individuals of all abilities and ages.

IF YOU GO

The grand opening takes place on this weekend’s game day: Friday, April 11. The D-backs face the Brewers at 6:40 p.m.



If the noise is too loud, the D-backs will have a “limited supply of foam earplugs at [their] Guest Relations office located across from Section 128.”



Special ticket offers include:

