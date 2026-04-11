SCOTTSDALE, AZ — From free concerts starting this April to affordable activities for the whole family, this beloved train park in Scottsdale is on track for a fun-filled spring!

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park Tracks N Tunes at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Scottsdale.

From April 25 to May 30, families can enjoy free concerts as part of the Tracks N Tunes event series at the park.

“We have a variety of bands that come out every year, from top 40 to yacht rock, a little bit of R&B and soul, so a good variety! We do food trucks that people can purchase food from. We grill out, it's a lot of fun, and really- it's free to enjoy! Come out, picnic out here, bring a blanket, bring your whole family,” said Stephanie Tippett, parks and recreation manager, to ABC15.

Free Saturday concerts this spring and family fun at Scottsdale’s McCormick-Stillman Park

The concerts are held on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. Here’s the Tracks N Tunes 2026 lineup:

April 25

Performer: Candle In the Wind Genre: Elton John Tribute Food Trucks on-site: Boxcar Bites, Dukes Chicken, and Churro Sundae Shoppe.

May 2

Performer: Rhythm Edition Genre: Top 40's Food Trucks on-site: Boxcar Bites, Pizza Arno, Lomi, and Pops Ice Cream.

May 9

Performer: The Metropolis Man Genre: Americana Soul Food Trucks on-site: Boxcar Bites, Lumpia Queen, and Kona Ice.

May 16

Performer: Dirty Yachtin' Scoundrels Genre: Yacht Rock Food Trucks on-site: Boxcar Bites, Habaneros Tacos, and Udder Delights.

May 23

Performer: Donny Grubb Band Genre: Country Food Trucks on-site: Mr. Wonderful's Chicken & Waffles, Maui Smoothies, Boxcar Bites, and Stick Em Up Cheesecake

May 30

Performer: KZ Artists Genre: Top 40 with a soul & R&B twist Food Trucks on-site: Boxcar Bites, Pinwheels, Kona Ice, and Simons Hot Dogs.





The park is located at 7301 E Indian Bend Rd in Scottsdale.

OTHER FUN AT THE PARK