Free Saturday concerts this spring and family fun at Scottsdale’s McCormick-Stillman Park

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — From free concerts starting this April to affordable activities for the whole family, this beloved train park in Scottsdale is on track for a fun-filled spring!
From April 25 to May 30, families can enjoy free concerts as part of the Tracks N Tunes event series at the park.
“We have a variety of bands that come out every year, from top 40 to yacht rock, a little bit of R&B and soul, so a good variety! We do food trucks that people can purchase food from. We grill out, it's a lot of fun, and really- it's free to enjoy! Come out, picnic out here, bring a blanket, bring your whole family,” said Stephanie Tippett, parks and recreation manager, to ABC15.
The concerts are held on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. Here’s the Tracks N Tunes 2026 lineup:
- April 25
- Performer: Candle In the Wind
- Genre: Elton John Tribute
- Food Trucks on-site: Boxcar Bites, Dukes Chicken, and Churro Sundae Shoppe.
- May 2
- Performer: Rhythm Edition
- Genre: Top 40's
- Food Trucks on-site: Boxcar Bites, Pizza Arno, Lomi, and Pops Ice Cream.
- May 9
- Performer: The Metropolis Man
- Genre: Americana Soul
- Food Trucks on-site: Boxcar Bites, Lumpia Queen, and Kona Ice.
- May 16
- Performer: Dirty Yachtin' Scoundrels
- Genre: Yacht Rock
- Food Trucks on-site: Boxcar Bites, Habaneros Tacos, and Udder Delights.
- May 23
- Performer: Donny Grubb Band
- Genre: Country
- Food Trucks on-site: Mr. Wonderful's Chicken & Waffles, Maui Smoothies, Boxcar Bites, and Stick Em Up Cheesecake
- May 30
- Performer: KZ Artists
- Genre: Top 40 with a soul & R&B twist
- Food Trucks on-site: Boxcar Bites, Pinwheels, Kona Ice, and Simons Hot Dogs.
The park is located at 7301 E Indian Bend Rd in Scottsdale.
OTHER FUN AT THE PARK
- Train and carousel rides are $3 each and will be available until 8:30 p.m. Children two and under can ride for free when accompanied by a paying adult.
- 10,000 square foot model railroad building: “I always like to say that's where our tiniest trains live on the property. It's 10,000 square feet of air-conditioned fun. We have five indoor clubs. They're nonprofit clubs that literally love the artistry of model trains. So, all the different scales are represented inside the model building,” explained Tippett to ABC15.
- The Scottsdale Railroad Museum: This unique attraction showcases generations of railroad history, featuring the historic Peoria Depot, the Roald Amundsen Pullman Car, and various railroad artifacts and memorabilia.
- The Roundhouse and other fun: This new area made its debut at the park last summer. “It is a custom one-of-a-kind indoor play structure shaped as a train. So if you've ever been to the park and you've seen our beautiful number 6 out front, we have what we call it sister number 7 inside, it's just shy of 10,000 square feet as well, so people can come and play indoors, beat that summer heat,” said Tippett.
- Other fun amenities include a splash pad and a playground outside for families to enjoy at no cost.