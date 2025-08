SCOTTSDALE, AZ — McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Scottsdale has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation, featuring a new 10,000-square-foot building called “The Roundhouse” with a three-level indoor train-shaped play structure!

Darryl Grimes, Operations Supervisor at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, gives ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez a tour of the new building and outdoor play areas.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Roundhouse is scheduled for August 1st.