What the $13 million investment will bring to McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A multi-million-dollar project is in the works at Scottsdale’s McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park.
“It changes the landscape of the park. It creates a new avenue for us as far as the summertime because we're so slow. So, it activates the park year-round now. We have our springtime, our fall time when we're already busy. Now it's going to include the summertime where we'll be busy as well too,” said Darryl Grimes, Special Events Coordinator for McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park.
The improvements have been in the works since 2017, according to the city. The improvements for the park include the following:
- The new plaza entry that’ll be constructed next to Stillman Station.
- A new building called “The Roundhouse” that’s set be new 10,000-square-foot building that will feature an indoor play structure in the shape of a train.
- New restrooms.
- A 5,000-square-foot splash pad play area.
WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN?
A lot will be happening behind the metal fence that you’ll be seeing at the park as construction begins this mid-April.
The “bunkhouse” will be removed, and a new 10,000 square foot building will be in this place.
The new building will be “The Roundhouse” that will have a large new play structure.
“Once the new building is constructed, the main focal piece is going to be the indoor play structure is going to be the shell of a train. So, the cool thing about it is the kids will be allowed to climb within a train, they'll be able to go up into the smokestack, there's going to be a netting, so there's going to be three different levels that they'll be able to play at,” explained Grimes. “There's going to be a slide two slides that they can come down out of the tender. So, there's going to be a lot of interactive pieces and elements within the structure for the kids to play with.”
According to the city of Scottsdale, summertime is when the park sees a dramatic drop in visitors. The project hopes to revitalize the park with the addition of the splash pad too.
“We're hoping that the project will be complete summer of 2025,” share Grimes with ABC15.
“As it stands right now, we're at around 13 million for the project. There was a bond project for the splash pad for this project here. As well as CIP funding from the park, from the city of Scottsdale and the Scottsdale Railroad Mechanical Society,” said Grimes.
IF YOU GO
- McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park
- Address: 7301 E Indian Bend Rd in Scottsdale
According to Grimes, the park will remain open throughout the construction of the project. “However, there may be some days that we will have to close operations due to some demolition. That's to be determined. But for the most part, we will remain open throughout the entirety of the project,” added Grimes.
- Click here to see the park’s schedule.