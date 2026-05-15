Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsEducation

Actions

WATCH: Phoenix Union high school embraces artificial intelligence

Students at Trevor G. Browne High School in Phoenix are putting all their artificial intelligence knowledge to the test as they end the school year.
Phoenix Union high school is embracing artificial intelligence
Posted

PHOENIX — Students at Trevor G. Browne High School in Phoenix are putting all their artificial intelligence knowledge to the test as they end the school year.

On Thursday, at least a dozen students in Sanjeev Sharma’s CTE engineering class at the high school did an AI Awareness Day, where they tested robots, drones and other technologies with AI.

In the video player above, ABC15 speaks with a student and teacher about all they're learning as AI becomes important for the future and speaks to how these skills will translate into their future jobs. 

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

We're here to listen