July in the Valley brings snow at the Phoenix Zoo, golf to Chase Field, new exhibits, and more

PHOENIX — With triple-digit temperatures in the Valley, summer fun is in full swing! July offers plenty of family-friendly activities: exciting new exhibits at local museums, indoor events to cool off with the kiddos, special deals at Valley attractions, and community gatherings to make the most of the season.

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Check out the lineup below:

The Western Spirit Museum has expanded with the $12 million Louis Sands IV Center, a two-story, 12,000-square-foot addition that brings several exciting new exhibits, including the following:



Visions in Bronze

From Earth to the Stars

Fire of Ages

Working Pardners: Masterworks from the Eddie Basha Collection

Address to the museum: 3830 N Marshall Way in Scottsdale



Upcoming programs include “Reel West Sundays” which offers classic Western films and expert-led discussions, featuring movies from the Still in the Saddle exhibition with costumes worn by John Wayne and the largest collection of Western posters. July dates for this program are:



Reel West Sundays

Rio Lobo (1970) | July 5 at 2 p.m.

Big Jake (1971) | July 12 at 2 p.m.

The Cowboys (1972) | July 19 at 2 p.m.

The Train Robbers (1973) | July 26 at 2 p.m.

The Japanese Friendship Garden will host an intimate evening of live jazz with Pamela Morita, featuring music, storytelling, sake, beer, and reflections inspired by Tanabata and Japanese American history.



Date to save: July 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address for the garden: 1125 N 3rd Ave in downtown Phoenix.



At the Heard Museum’s Free Family Summer Saturday in July, visitors can meet Molly from Molly of Denali, take photos, join a dance party, and enjoy Alaska-inspired art activities like making puffins, frosty spinners, and Northern Lights lanterns.

Date to save: July 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address for the museum: 2301 N Central Ave in Phoenix

Musical Instrument Museum

The Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) offers a variety of events for both adults and children, including free admission for educators. The museum is located at 4725 E Mayo Blvd in north Phoenix.

Spotlight Series: Spotlight on Sousa

July 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Experience France

July 11 & 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Educator Appreciation Month

Educators receive free admission from July 1-31 from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Throughout July, MIM celebrates Educator Appreciation Month by offering free general admission to K-12 educators, administrators, student teachers, homeschool educators, and private music teachers with studios of five or more students, in recognition of their vital community leadership and partnership.





Phoenix Zoo events

Celebrate Fourth of Zoo-ly

On July 4, the Phoenix Zoo celebrates the nation's 250th anniversary with a special offer of two tickets for $50, featuring patriotic animal enrichment and opportunities to see native species like mountain lions and bald eagles. Click here for event details.

$20 Tuesdays

Phoenix Zoo is hosting $20 Tuesdays once a month this summer and offering other fun attractions!

Winter in July

From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 11, the Phoenix Zoo will host its snow fest, offering nearly 50 tons of snow for visitors and icy enrichments for the animals, culminating in a morning of cool summer fun for $25 general admission.





Check out foam party fun and $20 Tuesdays at Phoenix Zoo

Upper Deck Golf at Chase Field

Typically, we’re used to baseballs soaring across the diamond at Chase Field. But this July, the stadium will host a different kind of ball! On July 24 and 25, Upper Deck Golf will transform Chase into a unique golf experience. Tee boxes will be set up on the upper deck, while custom greens will be laid out on the field below.

You can register now for early access by clicking here. Tee times are limited and expected to sell out quickly.

RELATED: Your 2026 Fourth of July guide on where to see fireworks in Phoenix, Tempe, and other parts of the Valley

This month, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will bring “The Greatest Show On Earth” to the Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix! The performances will run in the Valley from July 23 to 26.

KidsPark in the Valley

KidsPark offers flexible, drop-in childcare for $11 an hour in Phoenix and Peoria

Parents searching for affordable childcare have a flexible option in the Phoenix area, where the drop-in childcare center KidsPark charges by the hour with no advance reservation required. Learn more here.

Summer staycation?

Smart shoppers find summer deals and discounts close to home in Scottsdale

High gas prices and soaring airfares are expected to take a toll on summer travel, with more Americans taking shorter and lower-cost trips, according to a recent U.S. Travel Association report.

Laura McMurchie of Experience Scottsdale says the Valley's sizzling summer temperatures are actually an opportunity for savvy locals."It's a great opportunity to vacation in your own backyard. You can stay at a five-star property for three-star prices this time of year. You can stay for about 60% off what we pay during peak season," McMurchie said.

Resorts offer the deals because occupancy dips during the summer months. Learn more here.

Shelter reading program

For some shelter dogs, the best part of the day isn't a walk or a treat. It's story time.

This summer, children are heading to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control's Mesa shelter to practice their reading skills with an audience that never interrupts, never judges, and always seems happy to listen. The shelter reading program pairs young readers with dogs waiting for adoption, giving children a chance to build confidence while providing the animals with companionship and enrichment. Learn more about this program right here.