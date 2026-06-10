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Your 2026 Fourth of July guide on where to see fireworks in Phoenix, Tempe, and other parts of the Valley

Here’s where to go with friends and family
(Things To Do monthly special- June 2026, PART 1) June brings cool outdoor events, new exhibits, and community gatherings to enjoy. ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make fun plans for the family with this month's Things To Do roundup!
Things To Do monthly special- JUNE 2026 (PART 1)
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Things To Do monthly special- JUNE 2026 (PART 3)
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With the Fourth of July just around the corner, cities all over the Valley are gearing up for some incredible celebrations!

Here’s a list of events you’ll want to check out for your Fourth of July plans.

FIREWORK FEST AT WESTGATE

Celebrate America’s birthday at Westgate’s free patriotic celebration packed with live music, festive bites & drinks, family-friendly activities, local vendors + a dazzling display of fireworks!

  • When: July 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Address: Westgate Entertainment District
  • Cost: Free Admission

ANTHEM’S INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

It's Anthem's Independence Day Celebration with a fireworks display, water slides, activities, and festival food! Families bring blankets and lawn chairs and sit back to enjoy the fun-filled event.

  • When: July 3 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Address: Community Park [41703 N Gavilan Peak Parkway]
  • Cost: Free Admission

AVONDALE’S LIGHT UP THE SKY

Located at Phoenix Raceway, featuring a 25-minute fireworks display at 8:25 p.m. with activities, food trucks, and a Kid Zone.
When: July 4, starting at 6 p.m. with fireworks starting at 8:25 p.m.

  • Address: Phoenix Raceway [7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.] in Avondale
  • Cost: Free Admission

GOODYEAR'S STAR-SPANGLED 4TH

Celebrate Independence Day with an unforgettable night at the Goodyear Ballpark! Enjoy food trucks, live music, and family fun, then experience the city's massive drone show, a stunning patriotic display in the sky. Entry, activities, and parking are free.

  • When: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Address: Goodyear Ballpark [1933 S Ballpark Way]
  • Cost: Free admission

ALL-AMERICAN FESTIVAL IN AVONDALE

The festival features family-friendly activities, interactive kids' zones, live music and entertainment, food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks display.

When: July 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: Main Stadium at Peoria Sports Complex [16101 N. 83rd Ave]
Cost: Free Admission

SURPRISE’S INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

Celebrate your Fourth of July with spectacular fireworks, entertainment, delicious food, and fun. Each year, we offer multiple ways to celebrate before the big show, including music and a pool party!

  • When: July 4- celebration starts at 6 p.m., and fireworks are scheduled to begin at 8:45 p.m.
    • Surprise Community Park [16089 N. Bullard Ave.]
    • Mark Coronado Park [15960 N. Bullard Ave.]
  • Cost: Free Admission

38TH ANNUAL FABULOUS PHOENIX 4TH

The annual Fabulous Phoenix 4th is renowned for hosting one of the “largest fireworks displays in the Southwest.” This free event draws thousands of attendees to Steele Indian School Park in Central Phoenix, offering an impressive fireworks show and a variety of fun activities for the entire family.

  • When: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The fireworks show is slated to start at 9:40 p.m.
  • Address: Steele Indian School Park, located at 3rd St. and Indian School Rd in Phoenix
  • Cost: Free Admission

BUCKEYE’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

Bring your friends and family and enjoy a relaxed evening celebrating Independence Day with the Buckeye community as we honor America’s 250th anniversary.

  • When: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Address: Buckeye Airport [3000 S. Palo Verde Rd.]
  • Cost: Free Admission
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SCOTTSDALE'S 13TH ANNUAL 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION

Enjoy fireworks, a rodeo, mutton busting, games, and BBQ.

  • When: July 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Address: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Rd.]
  • Cost: You can purchase tickets for the event right here.

TEMPE 4TH AT TEMPE TOWN LAKE

The event will have music, food trucks, water slides, a beer garden, and a fireworks show lighting up the sky.

  • When: July 4 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Address: 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe
  • Cost: You can purchase tickets for the event right here.

FOURTH AT THE FOUNTAIN IN FOUNTAIN HILLS

Put on your red, white, and blue and join friends and neighbors at Fountain Park on Saturday, July 4th to celebrate Independence Day in Fountain Hills!

  • When: July 4 from 6:30 p.m. and fireworks slated to begin at 9 p.m.
  • Address: Fountain Park in Fountain Hills [12925 N Saguaro Blvd]
  • Cost: Free admission

ARIZONA CELEBRATION OF FREEDOM IN MESA

Billed as "the coolest Independence Day celebration in Arizona," the event features live entertainment, family activities, and festivities honoring America's 250th birthday.

  • When: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Address: Mesa Convention Center & Mesa Amp complex [263 N. Center St.]
  • Cost: Free Admission

GILBERT’S 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION

Experience live performances, a drone show, and a fireworks finale! General admission is free for everyone—upgrade to VIP for exclusive perks.

  • When: July 4 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Address: Gilbert Regional Park [3005 E Queen Creek Rd]
  • Cost: General admission is free, while the VIP experience is an optional upgrade; on-site parking is available for $20 per car.

SAN TAN VALLEY’S COMMUNITY FESTIVAL

Every resident is invited to gather for San Tan Valley’s Community Festival, a celebration honoring the Fourth of July, America’s upcoming 250th Anniversary, and the Town of San Tan Valley’s Operational Independence Day. It will end with a drone show.

  • When: July 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Address: Poston Butte High School [32375 N Gantzel Rd] in San Tan Valley
  • Cost: Free Admission

CASA GRANDE’S 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION

Celebrate the 4th of July with the City of Casa Grande. Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with fireworks, inflatables, a bubble zone, lawn games, food trucks, and family fun. Admission is free and open to the public.

  • When:  July 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. - fireworks are slated to begin at 9 p.m.
  • Address: Paul Mason Sports Complex [2525 N. Pinal Ave] in Casa Grande
  • Cost: Free Admission

ALL-AMERICAN BASH IN CHANDLER

Celebrate the 4th of July in Downtown Chandler and enjoy live music, yard games, food vendors, and more. This year, there will be a 15-minute pyrotechnic show as part of the concert.

  • When: July 4 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Address: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park: Stage Plaza [178 E. Commonwealth Ave.]
  • Cost: Free Admission

Considering heading out of the Valley for the Fourth of July weekend? Click here to explore other local independence celebrations and join us in honoring 250 years of American history through community voices, storytelling, and connection.

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