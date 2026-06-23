COLORING FUN! Celebrate America's 250th with these coloring pages

As the nation gears up to celebrate America's 250th birthday, we wants to help your family get into the patriotic spirit!

To mark this historic milestone, we are excited to offer two exclusive coloring pages, sponsored by Northwest Christian Schools, that are perfect for kids and parents to enjoy together.

Simply print or download the pages provided below to start your creative journey.

But the fun doesn't stop there! We want to see your family's artistic masterpieces.

Once your coloring page is filled in, snap a photo of your colorful creations and email it to us at share@abc15.com for your chance to have your work showcased on ABC15!

AMERICA 250: Events in your community, stories of hope

It’s a wonderful, hands-on way to commemorate our country's semiquincentennial while making lasting memories with your little ones.