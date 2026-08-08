WATCH: Gilbert looks at new rules for drones, data centers

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert is considering new rules for commercial drone delivery infrastructure and data centers as the town prepares for the potential of emerging technologies and their potential impacts on neighborhoods.

The town says the proposed changes are designed to balance innovation and economic growth with neighborhood protections.

The drone proposal comes as a new Arizona law taking effect in September changes how cities and towns can regulate unmanned aircraft systems. Gilbert say it's focusing its proposed rules on land-use issues, including where commercial drones can dock, land and take off.

Town staff said during a recent Planning Commission meeting that an interested party went through the pre-application process in March for a potential drone docking station near Gilbert and Baseline roads, approximately 140 feet from residential zoning.

The town later confirmed to ABC15 that no formal application has been submitted.

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