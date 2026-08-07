Tempe neighborhood fights developer over tens of thousands of dollars in damage

TEMPE, AZ — An historic Tempe neighborhood is preparing litigation against a developer after months of calling for a proper fix of damage to an irrigation pipe.

The damage stems from excavation work for a shopping plaza. Another contractor quoted a sufficient repair at more than $60,000.

The Tally Ho Farms Neighborhood Association says repeated attempts by the contractor to fix the problem have failed, and a leaking pipe remains buried beneath a homeowner's torn-up yard.

The neighborhood association is now preparing to take developer Thompson Thrift to court if a solution is not found.

Watch in the player above as ABC15 speaks with those impacted by the damage.