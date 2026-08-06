Valley animal shelter needs groups to step up and be drop-off sites ahead of major donation drive

TEMPE, AZ — September 1 kicks off the 5th annual Yes to Pets Donation Drive, benefiting Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe.

ABC15 viewer Kelly Bernier-Smith reached out to Nick Ciletti via e-mail to tell him all about it. Bernier-Smith says the rescue organization is looking for more Valley businesses to be drop-off sites for people - either your coworkers or customers - to bring their donations.

The best part is you can donate just about anything a pet may need: food (even opened bags), toys, leashes, supplies, kitty litter, food bowls, and more - it's all being accepted.

Currently, Kelly says they have more than 60 Valley businesses participating, but they're hoping to get that number to 100 by September 1!

"They can make an impact on the community," says Kelly. "Especially with prices nowadays, you have to choose between feeding your family and feeding your pet. And I know Lost Our Home is really interested in making sure the pets are fed so the families can feed themselves."

If you're interested in being a drop-off site, e-mail YesToPets@LostOurHome.org, or visit Lost Our Home's website here.

They also have dozens of adorable dogs and cats that need loving homes. You can check them out while you're on the website!