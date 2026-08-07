WATCH: ASU’s first class of medical students receive ceremonial white coat

TEMPE, AZ — The energy was buzzing at Arizona State University’s Tempe campus on Friday morning as 36 students from the brand new John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering took a monumental step forward.

School leaders gave the students their ceremonial White Coat, a symbol of trust and commitment to helping their communities.

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The new medical school will be a “convergence of engineering and medicine,” according to Founding Dean Dr. Holly Lisanby. The ASU Health headquarters and the campus for the school are all still being built in downtown Phoenix, but students are already learning on a different campus in the area.

In the video player above, see the ceremony and hear from students and the dean about what it means to be the first class for the new medical school.