Thieves hit Phoenix nonprofit's transitional homes, setting back remodel efforts

PHOENIX — The Justa Center in downtown Phoenix helps homeless and struggling seniors connect to resources.

Three of their modular homes were nearly finished being remodeled, then they were damaged and burglarized.

Copper wiring, air conditioning units, and more were taken by the burglars.

The Justa Center estimates the damage to be well over $10,000.

If you want to donate to the Justa Center, click here, or give them a call at 602-254-6524. Justa Center is also looking for any electricians or HVAC professionals who may be willing to donate their time and expertise.

Watch in the player above as ABC15 visits the Justa Center and shares their call for help.