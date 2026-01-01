Zander Adams covers the City of Tempe for ABC15 Arizona.

Before he landed in Arizona, Zander spent three years anchoring and reporting in Eastern Washington.

LATEST FROM ABC15's ZANDER ADAMS:

His work ranged from reporting in snowstorms to raging wildland fires, exclusive interviews with members of Congress and the Washington State Legislature, allegations of corruption in local government, in-depth reporting tracking the state's historic, years-long drought and how federal and state regulations impact local industry.

Growing up on the beach in Orange County, Calif., Zander’s broadcasting journey began in his sophomore year of high school when his family moved to small-town Northeastern Washington.

He immediately fell in love with the work at his alma mater's FCC-licensed radio station: DJing.

He was a commentator for basketball games and eventually served as the student station manager.

Zander continued to call high school and college basketball games for over 8 years before earning his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Media Production and a minor in Sports Communication from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University.

In his free time, you can find Zander fishing, golfing, at a concert or at a game.