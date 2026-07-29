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Swiftwater rescue training readies East Valley firefighters for monsoon’s worst

Firefighters from across the East Valley trained on the Salt River Tuesday, preparing for flash floods and swift water rescues
Firefighters from Tempe, Mesa, and other agencies across the East Valley gathered at the Salt River Tuesday morning for swiftwater rescue training. The annual exercise prepares first responders for water emergencies — whether that means a river rescue or a flash flood cutting through the city. Zander Adams, your Tempe reporter, spoke with a Tempe firefighter-paramedic and the Mesa fire captain instructing the training. Watch in the video player above.
Swiftwater rescue training readies East Valley firefighters for monsoon’s worst
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Firefighters from Tempe, Mesa, and other agencies across the East Valley gathered at the Salt River Tuesday morning for swiftwater rescue training.

The annual exercise prepares first responders for water emergencies — whether that means a river rescue or a flash flood cutting through the city.

Zander Adams, your Tempe reporter, spoke with a Tempe firefighter-paramedic and the Mesa fire captain instructing the training. Watch in the video player above. 

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