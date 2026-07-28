Judge strikes down union measure from November ballot

A Maricopa County judge removed a measure that would have restricted union organizing from the November Ballot.

HCR2040 would have placed restrictions on education unions and teachers. However, some other unions, including ones for firefighters and police, were also afraid this measure, if passed by voters, would also impact them.

A legal challenge was brought forth by the Arizona Education Association as well as other union groups. On Tuesday, a judge ruled that HCR2040 would violate the Arizona Constitution, and that it would not be included on the ballot in November.

The Arizona Senate President told ABC15 the legislature will not appeal the ruling.

Several groups have spoken out about the ruling since it came out.

The Arizona Education Association provided this statement:

"While our state's educator shortage reaches crisis level with no end in sight, our elected leaders spent precious hours of this year's legislative session cooking up HCR2040 to target educators, police and firefighters and undermine our ability to advocate for ourselves and our students. The Superior Court struck down HCR2040, but the only way to protect educators is by changing leadership and putting pro-education candidates in office.”

Republican Representative Matt Gress’ statement: