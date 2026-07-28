WATCH: Gilbert police build relationships with students on first day of school

GILBERT, AZ — Tuesday marked the first day of school for Gilbert Public Schools , and police officers are helping welcome students back.

Gilbert Police say officers are at schools across the district, interacting with students and families and working to build positive relationships with kids at an early age.

At Patterson Elementary , that focus on community comes as the school celebrates its 50th year.

Principal Chip Pettit actually attended Patterson himself and says having police on campus helps students become more comfortable with the first responders they may one day need to turn to for help.

In the video player above, watch as Adam Schumes shows how those connections are being built from day one.