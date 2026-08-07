'Time for us to play our final song': Low Key Piano Bar in Tempe to permanently close

TEMPE, AZ — Low Key Piano Bar, on Mill Avenue in Tempe, has announced on its social media channels that it has made the decision to close permanently after more than a decade.

The announcement was made on August 5, confirming that this upcoming weekend will be their final one in operation.

After 12+ unforgettable years on Mill Ave, it’s time for us to play our final song.



Low Key has been so much more than a piano bar. It’s been a place where strangers became friends, birthdays turned into traditions, celebrations became unforgettable memories, and thousands of voices came together around the piano night after night.



To every guest who ever requested a song, sang at the top of their lungs, celebrated with us, tipped our entertainers, or simply walked through our doors… thank you. You gave this place its soul.



This weekend will be our final weekend. If Low Key has ever been a part of your story, we’d love the chance to see you one last time. Let’s fill the room, sing every chorus a little louder, raise one last toast, and give this place the farewell it deserves.



From the bottom of our hearts…

Thank you for 12+ incredible years.



One last weekend. One last song. One last chance to make a memory. Low Key Piano Bar

ABC15 has contacted the bar to request a statement or additional insight regarding its closure. We have not yet received a response.