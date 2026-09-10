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Harry Styles announces two shows at State Farm Stadium in 2027

Tinashe will join Harry Styles in Arizona in April 2027
Britain Brit Awards 2026 Show
Scott A Garfitt/Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Harry Styles performs during the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Britain Brit Awards 2026 Show
Posted

Pop music star Harry Styles is expanding his concert tour to include two shows in Glendale, Arizona, in 2027.

Styles will be bringing his 'Together, Together Tour' to State Farm Stadium on April 2 and 3.

Tinashe will be the supporting act for the shows at State Farm Stadium.

Tickets for shows in North America go on sale to the general public starting Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, at 9 a.m. local time.

Artist and American Express cardholder pre-sales begin Sept. 13, 2026.

For more information on the tour and ticket sales, click here.

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