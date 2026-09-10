Harry Styles announces two shows at State Farm Stadium in 2027

Pop music star Harry Styles is expanding his concert tour to include two shows in Glendale, Arizona, in 2027.

Styles will be bringing his 'Together, Together Tour' to State Farm Stadium on April 2 and 3.

Tinashe will be the supporting act for the shows at State Farm Stadium.

Tickets for shows in North America go on sale to the general public starting Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, at 9 a.m. local time.

Artist and American Express cardholder pre-sales begin Sept. 13, 2026.

For more information on the tour and ticket sales, click here.