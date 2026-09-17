Things to do: Yankees vs. D-backs, Cardinals, Garlic Festival, Fall Arizona Restaurant Week & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on September 18-20.

Friday, September 18

New York Yankees vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m.; Saturday at 5:10 p.m.; Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $57

The Arizona Diamondbacks host the New York Yankees for a three-game weekend series at Chase Field.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado throws to first base to get Texas Rangers' Jake Burger out during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market

When: Friday from 4 - 9 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, Scottsdale

Cost: $10 admission

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market celebrates its 15th anniversary with more than 160 handpicked vendors from across the country. More than 120,000 square feet of WestWorld will be filled with antique furniture, vintage clothing, handmade jewelry, home décor and more.

RSP | Junk in the Trunk Market

Fall Arizona Restaurant Week

When: September 18-27

Where: Participating restaurants across Arizona

Cost: Prix-fixe menus for $33, $44 or $55

Fall Arizona Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, giving diners 10 days to try special menus at participating restaurants across the Valley and state. Restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe menus for $33, $44 or $55.

The Phantom of the Opera

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" is back at ASU Gammage. The acclaimed musical follows the story of the mysterious Phantom and his obsession with young soprano Christine Daaé.

Andrea Bocelli: Romanza - 30th Anniversary World Tour

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $200

Andrea Bocelli brings his Romanza - 30th Anniversary World Tour to downtown Phoenix. The tour celebrates three decades since the release of the Italian tenor's breakthrough album "Romanza."

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Singer Andrea Bocelli performs at the start of the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Back To Basics Tour

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $55

Lupe Fiasco, Gym Class Heroes and B.o.B bring the Back To Basics Tour to downtown Phoenix. The tour brings together the artists behind hits including "Superstar," "Cupid's Chokehold" and "Nothin' on You."

AP Images

Saturday, September 19

Garlic Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Queen Creek Olive Mill, Queen Creek

Cost: Free admission

Garlic takes center stage at Queen Creek Olive Mill for its annual Garlic Festival. The family-friendly event features estate-grown garlic, a garlic-inspired menu, cooking demonstrations, live music, tastings, games and more.

Arabian National Breeder Finals

When: Friday - Saturday

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, Scottsdale

Cost: Free admission

The Arabian National Breeder Finals bring top Arabian horses and breeders to WestWorld of Scottsdale for four days of competition. Spectators can watch purebred Arabian horses compete in a variety of halter and performance classes.

El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, Phoenix

Cost: $18 general admission bleacher

Phoenix Rising FC hosts El Paso Locomotive FC for Noche Latina and Dollar Beer Night. The match also features a Lotería card giveaway.

Ken Carson: xperimenting tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $64

Rapper Ken Carson brings his xperimenting tour to Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix Saturday night.

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Ken Carson performs during the Summer Smash Music Festival on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Bridgeview, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Marco Antonio Solís: Tour Gratitud 2026

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $75

Mexican singer-songwriter Marco Antonio Solís brings his Tour Gratitud 2026 to Phoenix. The tour celebrates the Latin music star's decades-long career.

Marco Ugarte/AP Los Bukis, a Mexican band led by singer Marco Antonio Solis, perform in concert at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Sunday, September 20

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 1:25 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $85

The Arizona Cardinals play their home opener Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The NFC West matchup marks the Cardinals' first regular-season game at State Farm Stadium this season.

Gregory Bull/AP Photo/Gregory Bull Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Julia Child: A Recipe for Life

When: Now - Sunday

Where: Arizona Science Center, Phoenix

Cost: Included with general admission

It's the final weekend to see "Julia Child: A Recipe for Life" at Arizona Science Center. The interactive exhibition explores Child's life and career, from her early days in Paris to her groundbreaking cookbook and television show.

Arizona Science Center

Squeeze and Adam Ant

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $82

Squeeze and Adam Ant take the stage at Wild Horse Pass Sunday night. The concert brings together two acts known for decades of new wave and pop-rock music.

Jay Park: Serenades & Body Rolls

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Korean-American singer and rapper Jay Park brings his Serenades & Body Rolls tour to Phoenix Sunday night with special guest LNGSHOT.