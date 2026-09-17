Things to do: Yankees vs. D-backs, Cardinals, Garlic Festival, Fall Arizona Restaurant Week & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on September 18-20.
Friday, September 18
New York Yankees vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: Friday at 6:40 p.m.; Saturday at 5:10 p.m.; Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $57
The Arizona Diamondbacks host the New York Yankees for a three-game weekend series at Chase Field.
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market
When: Friday from 4 - 9 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, Scottsdale
Cost: $10 admission
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market celebrates its 15th anniversary with more than 160 handpicked vendors from across the country. More than 120,000 square feet of WestWorld will be filled with antique furniture, vintage clothing, handmade jewelry, home décor and more.
When: September 18-27
Where: Participating restaurants across Arizona
Cost: Prix-fixe menus for $33, $44 or $55
Fall Arizona Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, giving diners 10 days to try special menus at participating restaurants across the Valley and state. Restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe menus for $33, $44 or $55.
When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" is back at ASU Gammage. The acclaimed musical follows the story of the mysterious Phantom and his obsession with young soprano Christine Daaé.
Andrea Bocelli: Romanza - 30th Anniversary World Tour
When: Friday at 8 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $200
Andrea Bocelli brings his Romanza - 30th Anniversary World Tour to downtown Phoenix. The tour celebrates three decades since the release of the Italian tenor's breakthrough album "Romanza."
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $55
Lupe Fiasco, Gym Class Heroes and B.o.B bring the Back To Basics Tour to downtown Phoenix. The tour brings together the artists behind hits including "Superstar," "Cupid's Chokehold" and "Nothin' on You."
Saturday, September 19
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Queen Creek Olive Mill, Queen Creek
Cost: Free admission
Garlic takes center stage at Queen Creek Olive Mill for its annual Garlic Festival. The family-friendly event features estate-grown garlic, a garlic-inspired menu, cooking demonstrations, live music, tastings, games and more.
Arabian National Breeder Finals
When: Friday - Saturday
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, Scottsdale
Cost: Free admission
The Arabian National Breeder Finals bring top Arabian horses and breeders to WestWorld of Scottsdale for four days of competition. Spectators can watch purebred Arabian horses compete in a variety of halter and performance classes.
El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, Phoenix
Cost: $18 general admission bleacher
Phoenix Rising FC hosts El Paso Locomotive FC for Noche Latina and Dollar Beer Night. The match also features a Lotería card giveaway.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $64
Rapper Ken Carson brings his xperimenting tour to Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix Saturday night.
Marco Antonio Solís: Tour Gratitud 2026
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $75
Mexican singer-songwriter Marco Antonio Solís brings his Tour Gratitud 2026 to Phoenix. The tour celebrates the Latin music star's decades-long career.
Sunday, September 20
Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: 1:25 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $85
The Arizona Cardinals play their home opener Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The NFC West matchup marks the Cardinals' first regular-season game at State Farm Stadium this season.
Julia Child: A Recipe for Life
When: Now - Sunday
Where: Arizona Science Center, Phoenix
Cost: Included with general admission
It's the final weekend to see "Julia Child: A Recipe for Life" at Arizona Science Center. The interactive exhibition explores Child's life and career, from her early days in Paris to her groundbreaking cookbook and television show.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $82
Squeeze and Adam Ant take the stage at Wild Horse Pass Sunday night. The concert brings together two acts known for decades of new wave and pop-rock music.
Jay Park: Serenades & Body Rolls
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Ticket prices vary
Korean-American singer and rapper Jay Park brings his Serenades & Body Rolls tour to Phoenix Sunday night with special guest LNGSHOT.
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