Sky Harbor ranks third best mega airport in the country for third straight year

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport came in as the third best airport in the entire country, according to the JD Power's latest airport satisfaction report.

The JD Power 2026 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, released Wednesday, gave Sky Harbor a score of 642 out of 1,000, which ranked as the third best score in the Mega Airports category for overall customer satisfaction.

The 2026 report makes three years in a row that Sky Harbor, the region’s primary airport, ranked as third best, but every year its customer satisfaction score increased from 633 in 2024, to 634 in 2025 to 642 this year.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.