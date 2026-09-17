Jon Kyl, an Arizona political giant who served in Congress for nearly 3 decades, has died

Jon Kyl, a giant in Arizona politics who served the state in Congress for nearly three decades, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 84.

"Our husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, Jon Kyl, has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications from a neurological disease," a statement read.

"We know that Jon belonged to all of Arizona, a state he loved and explored with vigor, curiosity, and wonder. Serving his state and nation in Congress was a privilege and responsibility he honored and respected. We are grateful for his full and meaningful public life.

We are grateful, too, for his full and meaningful family life, guided by his faith and endowed with honor, warmth, and love. We cherish his presence in our lives and are thankful he has joined his beloved Creator, Jesus Christ.

Memorial services will be announced later."

Former Republican U.S. Sen. Kyl announced last year his withdrawal from public life following a dementia diagnosis.

Kyl, 83, represented Arizona in both chambers of Congress for nearly three decades. Most of those years were in the Senate including a term as minority whip.

Kyl left the Senate in 2013 and joined the lobbying firm Covington and Burling. In 2018 he was appointed by then-Gov. Doug Ducey, a fellow Republican, to fill the vacancy caused by the death of former Sen. John McCain. Kyl served several months before rejoining the lobbying firm.

Kyl leveraged his expertise on water policy in Congress to gain approval of tribal water rights settlements, said Sarah Porter of Arizona State University. He was an “important participant” in negotiations that created the state's water rules, said Porter, director of the university's Kyl Center for Water Policy that is named after the former senator.

As a lobbyist, Kyl helped guide the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.